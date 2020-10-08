Nippon Express USA Constructing New Warehouse near Chicago

TOKYO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express USA, Inc. (hereinafter "NE USA"), a subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, August 14, to mark the start of construction work on a new warehouse in Wood Dale, Illinois. The warehouse is scheduled to start operations in January 2021.

The environs of Chicago, Illinois, host one of the largest industrial clusters in the U.S., and the automobile industry in particular has built up a concentration of facilities in nearby states such as Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.

NE USA's Chicago hub has established facilities in three locations near Chicago with the aim of providing gateway functions for the Midwest as one of the most important hubs in the country, and its existing warehouse in Wood Dale offers storage, delivery and logistics services for general cargo, including electrical discharge machines, press machines and other heavy equipment.

In opening a new business location in Wood Dale, NE USA is seeking to generate synergetic effects by bolstering its logistics functions and restructuring its business locations, including the sharing of facilities with the Nippon Express Group's company Associated Global Systems, Inc., in order to meet the diverse needs of automotive-related and other customers for such incidental operations as repacking and inspections as well as cross-docking.

Upon completion of this warehouse, the NE USA head office, presently situated in New York, will be relocated to the new facility with the intent of enhancing the speed and efficiency of operations by integrating head office, sales and operational functions into a single location and thereby improving Nippon Express' operations across the U.S.

NE USA will be placing particular focus on upgrading its nationwide logistics functions serving the automotive and pharmaceutical industries, positioned as priority industries in the Nippon Express Group's Corporate Strategy.

