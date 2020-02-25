Nippon Express USA Relocates Warehouse to Long Beach (Los Angeles)

TOKYO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express USA, Inc. (hereinafter, "NE USA"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., has relocated its principal location for West Coast ocean cargo transport and warehousing operations from Torrance to Long Beach, both in California. The new location in Long Beach, part of the Los Angeles metropolitan area, opened for business in January 2020.

An opening ceremony was held at the new location on Tuesday, January 28.

Photo1: Opening ceremony

Photo2: Exterior view of new location

Reflecting the robust U.S. economy, the Port of Los Angeles area has been seeing a sharp rise across the board in warehouse demand. NE USA's previous location comprised three buildings on the same site, but the new location will use a single high-ceilinged building in the interest of greater storage and operational efficiency.

This consolidation of locations with a Nippon Express Group company, Associated Global Systems, Inc., is expected to produce considerable synergy by efficiently integrating the trunk transport of cargo to/from Los Angeles.

The new site in Long Beach sits alongside the Port of Los Angeles' "Heavy Container Corridor," a roadway on which overweight container loads can be transported without special authorization. NE USA will be seeking to take advantage of this siting to step up its business efforts in the transport of large plant equipment and other heavy haulage as well as various transloading operations, and to acquire new forwarding business.

The new location is an air-conditioned facility equipped with frozen (-20 C) and refrigerated (2 C to 8 C) temperature control, enabling storage of perishables, pharmaceuticals and other goods requiring temperature control.

NE USA remains committed to further enhancing its community-rooted logistics services worldwide to support its customers' diversifying global business operations.

Profile of new location

Name: Ocean Service Division & Logistics Service Division, Los Angeles Branch; Household Goods Branch; Nippon Express USA, Inc.

Address: 1901 W. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA 90810, USA

Warehouse area: 16,570 square meters

Office: 1,535 square meters

