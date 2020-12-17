Nippon Express (Vietnam) Acquires GDP Certification for Amata Logistics Center

TOKYO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "NE Vietnam"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd. based in Tokyo, has obtained Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification, effective Friday, November 13, for the air/ocean cargo forwarding, road haulage and warehousing services of its Amata Logistics Center, evidencing the facility's compliance with standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals.

Boasting a population of around 100 million, Vietnam has in recent years seen its gross domestic product (GDP) grow at an annual rate of 6%-7%, producing a high growth rate for its pharmaceutical market as well. The market's expansion has been driven by rapid economic growth, widespread participation in medical insurance programs and high health consciousness among the public, while ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to stimulate both domestic demand within Vietnam and the manufacture/export of generic pharmaceuticals.

Having acquired this GDP certification, NE Vietnam will be working to handle the anticipated increase in pharmaceutical imports from Europe as well as business expansion by Japanese pharmaceutical manufacturers and extending its services globally in cooperation with other Nippon Express Group companies that have already obtained GDP certification.

Nippon Express will be striving to further enhance its services and step up its efforts on behalf of the pharmaceutical industry to meet growing customer needs inside and outside Japan.

