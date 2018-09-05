BRYN MAWR, Pa., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nirag C. Jhala, M.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Pathology in recognition of his role as a Pathologist at Temple University Hospital.

With longstanding success over the past century, Temple University Hospital has spent countless hours in investing in the lives of those they serve. With their prime mission to educate those who come through their doors, the hospital specializes in Medical Education, Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, Anatomic Pathology and Cytology. Devoted to cultivating an environment to enhance the health and wellness of their patients, Temple University utilizes the latest innovations in medical technology to better the health and wellness of those they serve.

Having gathered over twenty nine years of experience in the field of Medicine under his belt, Dr. Nirag C. Jhala is revered for his remarkable contributions to the medical profession. Attributing his success to his motivation and mentorship, Dr. Jhala advises those going into the profession to not do so for money, but instead, "do it for the passion to be in it." Throughout his career, Dr. Jhala has attained extensive experience in the areas of Pathology, Cytology, and Laboratory Medicine.





Early in his career, Dr. Jhala attained his Medical Doctor degree from Gujarat University, in Ahmedabad in 1989. Upon attending Allegheny University Hospital in 1997, Dr. Jhala completed his Residency in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology and Fellowship in Cytopathology in 1998. Thereafter, Dr. Jhala would then go on to complete his Fellowship in Nephropathology at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology. In 1999, Dr. Jhala attended Baylor College of Medicine where he completed his Fellowship in Gastrointestinal Tract Pathology.

To further advance his professional development, Dr. Jhala is an high-ranking and influential member of several elite organizations including the International Society of Civilization Diseases and Environment; International Academy of Cytology; American Society of Cytology; and Roger C Haggit Gastrointestinal Tract Pathology Society.







When not working, Dr. Jhala enjoys capturing photographs of landscapes and birds in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Vermont.







Dr. Jhala dedicates this recognition to his wife Darshanna, for her continuing love and support, in loving memory of his eldest brother Parag Jhala, his Dad, Chaudrakant Jhala and Mom, Tarulata Jhala, both in loving memory, and to his many good mentors over the years.







