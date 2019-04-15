Niro PHEV Receives Good Housekeeping 2019 Best New Car Award

"We're honored that the Niro PHEV has been recognized by Good Housekeeping magazine," said Orth Hedrick, Executive Director of Car Planning and Telematics, Kia Motors America (KMA). "Consumers who are intrigued by the Niro hybrid's fantastic versatility and design, but want the ability to drive only using electric power, will find more to love in the Niro Plug-in Hybrid."

The Good Housekeeping Institute (GHI) collaborated with Car and Driver magazine, evaluating all of this year's new vehicles. Together, they narrowed the count down to 50, racking up more than 5,000 miles on a mix of test tracks, city roads and highways. The GHI experts and consumer testers rated the cars and SUVs based on safety, value, handling, design, and technology.

The Niro PHEV's spacious interior was among the factors that made it stand out in addition to being offered in hybrid and all-electric versions1. "It was great to see that you get almost the same amount of trunk storage in all three models, which is impressive from a design perspective," said Rachel Rothman, Good Housekeeping Chief Technologist & Engineering Director.

GHI also praised the Niro PHEV for its use of innovative features designed with efficiency in mind. "We liked that it has two-zone automatic climate control, with controls for the driver and front-seat passenger," added Laurie Jennings, Good Housekeeping Institute Director & Lead Consumer Tester. "There's even a button to turn the passenger-side climate control off if that seat is empty, which could save energy in hot summer months when hybrids traditionally forfeit efficiency because of increased load from the air conditioner."

Stemming from the award-winning Niro hybrid, the Niro PHEV adds the ability to go all-electric. Rated at an EPA-estimated 0-to-26 miles of All-Electric Range2, the Niro PHEV can help some drivers consume less gasoline in many everyday driving conditions3 and in all-electric mode it produces zero emissions. And with the total driving range rated at up to an estimated 560 miles4, it offers fantastic versatility.

For more information on Good Housekeeping's 2019 Best New Car Awards, visit: www.goodhousekeeping.com/2019carawards.

1 2019 Niro EV expected Spring 2019 in select retailers in select markets with limited availability.

2 EPA-estimated range on a full battery charge. Actual range will vary based on driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature, and road/traffic conditions. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on range, please see www.fueleconomy.gov.

3 Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

4 Based on range listed at fueleconomy.gov, which cautions that range assumes a full tank and 100% of fuel in tank will be used before refueling. Actual range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition. Kia recommends that you refuel as soon as possible after the low fuel warning light illuminates or sooner.

