Nirvana Technology Hires Fintech Software Developer Jimmie Fulton as Chief Software Architect

MIAMI, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nirvana Technology (Nirvana), a global digital bank, announces the appointment of Jimmie Fulton as its Chief Software Architect to utilize his 20+ years of hands-on software industry experience to build out Nirvana's plan for simplifying finances.

Fulton has more than 10 years of experience specifically in the fintech space with a keen eye for software, architecture and platform design. His experiences range from transforming monoliths to service-oriented architectures, transitioning teams to new technology stacks, and to designing and implementing sophisticated distributed systems.

"Jimmie's unique vision for designing and developing systems and applications paired with his innate sense of leadership gives Nirvana's software development team an exceptional competitive advantage," said Nirvana CEO Bill Harris, formerly CEO of PayPal and a serial entrepreneur.

Fulton joins Nirvana after serving as the Software Architect for the commerce and payments platform at Sony PlayStation. Prior to that, he worked at Ripple as the Software Architect over their enterprise banking solution RippleNet, where he designed and implemented a distributed, real-time banking network and messaging fabric. He also served as a Principal Software Engineer and Architect at Boku, a mobile payments company that integrates with hundreds of phone carriers around the world.

"I enjoy creating elegant, simple solutions to complex problems and that's exactly how my skills are being put to use at Nirvana. Banking and finances can be confusing and overwhelming to many people – our digital bank makes them easier to understand and grasp," said Fulton.

Fulton is passionate about code generation, developer productivity, and end-to-end platform automation, enabling teams to execute on ambitious visions.

Nirvana is hiring. For a list of open positions, visit nirvana.tech/careers

About Nirvana Technology

Nirvana Technology is building a digital financial service for individuals, families, and small businesses. Based in Miami, Nirvana was founded by some of the most experienced executives in fintech.

