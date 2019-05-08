NISA Investment Advisors Announces Managing Director Appointments

ST. LOUIS, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NISA Investment Advisors, LLC ("NISA"), an independent manager of institutional assets, is pleased to announce the promotion of two company executives, Cheryl L. Hanson, CPA and Bella L. F. Sanevich, Esq., to the Managing Director level.

Cheryl L. Hanson, CPA Bella L. F. Sanevich, Esq.

"These promotions are an affirmation of the positive contributions that both Cheryl and Bella have made to NISA over the years, and are part of our ongoing efforts to broaden the management responsibilities of our senior leadership team," said Jess B. Yawitz, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NISA Investment Advisors, LLC.

"NISA is deeply committed to developing talented industry leaders who are dedicated to the long term success of our clients," said David G. Eichhorn, CFA, President and Head of Investment Strategies of NISA Investment Advisors, LLC. "We congratulate Cheryl and Bella on their promotions and look forward to their continued contributions to our firm."

Ms. Hanson and Ms. Sanevich have both been with NISA for over 15 years.

The senior leadership team at NISA is composed of:

- Jess B. Yawitz, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

- David G. Eichhorn, CFA, President and Head of Investment Strategies

- Cheryl L. Hanson, CPA, Managing Director, Client Services

- Kenneth L. Lester, Managing Director, Portfolio Management

- Joseph A. Murphy, CFA, Director, Portfolio Management

- Anthony R. Pope, CFA, Managing Director, Portfolio Management

- Bella L. F. Sanevich, Esq., Managing Director, Corporate Governance and Legal

- Gregory J. Yess, CPA, Managing Director, Client Services and Chief Operating Officer

About NISA Investment Advisors

NISA manages assets for some of the largest institutional investors in the U.S. The firm is 100% employee-owned and based in St. Louis, Missouri. Client portfolios include investment-grade fixed income, derivative overlay and equity investments. As of March 31, 2019, NISA managed $199 billion in physical assets and $128 billion in derivative notional value in separate account overlay portfolios. NISA's Pension Surplus Risk Index, or PSRX®, is a forward-looking estimate of the funded status of U.S. corporate defined benefit plans and is published monthly. For more information please visit our website at www.nisa.com and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn.

