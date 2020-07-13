Nisarg Mehta Accepted Into Forbes Business Council

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nisarg Mehta, CEO of Techtic Solutions, an award-winning digital product development company specializing in FinTech, HealthTech, Travel & On-Demand products, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Techtic Solutions, Inc.

Nisarg Mehta was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Nisarg Mehta into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Nisarg has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Nisarg will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Nisarg will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"As a tech enthusiast, I am excited to be part of this esteemed council to share knowledge, collaborate with council members and strengthen the community," shares Nisarg Mehta.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About Techtic Solutions, Inc.

Techtic Solutions is a New York-based, 11+ years young and award-winning digital product development company specializing in FinTech , HealthTech , Travel and On-demand projects. By building more than 3,000 web apps and 150 mobile apps, we've helped businesses craft their story and deliver a people-friendly product that makes a difference.

+1 (201) 793-8324

[email protected]

www.techtic.com

