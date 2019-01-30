NiSource Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) today declared a quarterly common stock dividend payment of 20 cents per share payable Feb. 20, 2019 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 11, 2019. This represents an annualized dividend of 80 cents per share, compared with 78 cents in 2018.

The Board also declared today a dividend of $455.90 per share on the corporation's 6.50% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock equal to $0.4559 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock, payable March 15, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 22, 2019.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across seven states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 8,000 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource has been designated a World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute since 2012, is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index and was named by Forbes magazine as the top-rated utility among America's Best Large Employers in 2017. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource, www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. NI-F

