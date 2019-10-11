NiSource Named to 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) - North America in recognition of the company's sustainable business practices and performance for the sixth consecutive year. NiSource is one of three U.S. multi-utility companies on the 2019 list.

The ranking reflects advancements NiSource continues to make to its sustainability strategy which includes aggressive reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and executing against more than $30 billion of long-term infrastructure investment opportunities.

"NiSource is proud to once again be named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, an international benchmark for sustainable business practices," said NiSource President and CEO Joe Hamrock. "Customers and investors alike expect our companies to deliver energy safely, reliably and in an environmentally responsible and sustainable way. We continue to focus on delivering on all of these dimensions."

NiSource Sustainability Progress in 2018

NiSource achieved several sustainability milestones in 2018, including in our electric generation business where we outlined a plan to retire all of our coal-fired generating units by 2028 and to replace that capacity with renewable energy sources, such as wind, solar and battery storage technology.

This strategy is expected to help drive a 90 percent reduction in the company's overall greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 (compared to 2005 levels), a 99 percent reduction in water withdrawal, wastewater discharge, nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide and mercury and a 100 percent reduction in coal ash generated. It is also expected to save our electric utility customers more than $4 billion over the long term.

Other highlights included:

Investing approximately $1.8 billion in our capital programs, replacing 302 miles of priority gas pipeline across our service territories, as well as 64 miles of underground electric cable and more than 1,300 electric poles in northern Indiana .

in our capital programs, replacing 302 miles of priority gas pipeline across our service territories, as well as 64 miles of underground electric cable and more than 1,300 electric poles in northern . Serving nearly 800,000 customers through our energy efficiency programs, saving them approximately $23 million on their energy bills.

on their energy bills. Contributing more than $23 million to community organizations across our footprint, and NiSource employees volunteering more than 12,000 hours at local nonprofits.

FTSE4Good recognizes NiSource

In addition to being named to the DJSI, NiSource was also notified recently that it has once again been named to the FTSE4Good Index. Since its inception in 2001, the FTSE4Good Index Series has included companies that reflect strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risk management practices. It is a sustainability tool for investors to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds.

Full details of NiSource's sustainability progress can be found in its 2018 Integrated Annual Report and related information available at www.nisource.com/sustainability.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across seven states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 8,100 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index and the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and has been named by Forbes magazine among America's Best Large Employers since 2016. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com . Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource , www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc . NI-F

