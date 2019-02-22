NiSource Provides Update on Implementation of Safety Steps Across Its Low-Pressure Systems

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) today announced an update on the implementation of a number of safety steps it is taking across the entirety of its seven-state operating area, including the installation of automatic shut-off devices to protect against over pressurization on its low-pressure systems.

Joe Hamrock, president and CEO of NiSource, said: "Safety is not just our top priority and a value we talk about—safety guides all of our actions. I am pleased to report we are taking tangible steps on our low-pressure systems across the company's footprint, including the installation of automatic shut-off devices. We have dedicated ourselves to learning from the tragic events that took place in the Merrimack Valley last September, and all of us here at NiSource are doing everything we possibly can to ensure something like that won't happen again."

Since September 13th, NiSource has reviewed low-pressure systems across its operating area. This included a field survey and an engineering design review of regulator stations to determine how best to install additional over pressure protection systems, monitoring, and enhanced facility protection. Informed by this review, NiSource is strengthening safety systems to better safeguard against over pressurization and other incidents as outlined in the following steps:

Over pressurization protection devices: As previously announced, NiSource has committed to invest an initial estimate of $150 million to install automatic shut-off devices to protect against over pressurization on every low-pressure system across its seven-state operating area. Installation work has already begun. This is a fundamental shift in the design of the natural gas system and is a priority for the company. Automatic shut-off devices provide an additional level of control and protection, operating like circuit-breakers. When the device senses an operating pressure that is too high or too low, it immediately shuts down natural gas to the system, regardless of the cause. Each of NiSource's low-pressure distribution systems – containing approximately 2,000 regulators across the seven-state operating area – will have automatic shut-off devices in place to enhance customer safety.

Additional details on the thorough review process following the September 13th event are below:

Field Survey: NiSource conducted a field survey of its low-pressure regulator systems to identify opportunities to enhance the safe and reliable operation of regulator station equipment.

Engineering Design: The company reviewed the engineering design of its regulator stations on low-pressure systems to determine how best to install additional over pressure protection systems, monitoring and enhanced facility protection.

Mapping: The company used the information from the field survey to begin adding new details to its electronic mapping system. This information is easily accessible by field and engineering personnel.

Hamrock concluded: "We have updated policies, procedures, system infrastructure and risk assessment protocols to actively prevent future incidents across our natural gas network. We continue to evaluate every opportunity to engineer fail-safe measures in our systems. This work is of the utmost importance to me and our entire team. This is our ongoing commitment to our customers and our communities."

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across seven states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 8,000 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve.

