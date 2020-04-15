NiSource renews commitments in 2019 Integrated Annual Report

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) has distributed its 2019 Integrated Annual Report, outlining how the company has recommitted itself to delivering value for its customers, the communities it serves, employees, business partners and investors.

"As we distribute our Integrated Annual Report outlining the work we did in 2019, the entire world is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic," said NiSource CEO Joe Hamrock. "This crisis demonstrates how essential our service is to the customers and communities we serve. At the same time, the energy world is changing rapidly and during 2019 we continued to adapt, driven by our goal of ranking among the country's most premier regulated electric and gas companies. That work continues in 2020, as we are committed to continually improving the safety, reliability and environmental performance of our systems, as well as service quality for our customers, and our employee experience, all with a goal of delivering increasing value for our customers."

Highlights of the report, which can be read in its entirety at NiSource.com, include:

Safety leadership as a foundational commitment. NiSource is advancing safety across the company through accelerated implementation of a Safety Management System (SMS), aligned with a framework developed for pipeline operators by the American Petroleum Institute. SMS is increasing our rigor in identifying risks and taking action to keep our customers, communities, employees and contractors safe.

NiSource is advancing safety across the company through accelerated implementation of a Safety Management System (SMS), aligned with a framework developed for pipeline operators by the American Petroleum Institute. SMS is increasing our rigor in identifying risks and taking action to keep our customers, communities, employees and contractors safe. Rebuilding trust. While safety is the company's No. 1 priority, NiSource is also working to regain the trust of all its stakeholders following that tragic September 2018 event in Massachusetts' Merrimack Valley. It has acted on safety recommendations by the National Transportation Safety Board, and is making safety-enhancing investments across its seven-state operating area.

While safety is the company's No. 1 priority, NiSource is also working to regain the trust of all its stakeholders following that tragic event in Merrimack Valley. It has acted on safety recommendations by the National Transportation Safety Board, and is making safety-enhancing investments across its seven-state operating area. Transforming the electric business. NiSource has three wind projects in progress in Indiana and is actively seeking additional renewable resources to replace its coal-fired generating capacity, all of which is scheduled to be retired by 2028. These initiatives are expected to save customers more than $4 billion over 30 years.

NiSource has three wind projects in progress in and is actively seeking additional renewable resources to replace its coal-fired generating capacity, all of which is scheduled to be retired by 2028. These initiatives are expected to save customers more than over 30 years. Supporting sustainability. NiSource was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the sixth consecutive year in 2019, and was one only of three U.S. multi-utility companies on the list. This recognition acknowledges advancements NiSource continues to make in its sustainability strategy, including an expected 90 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 2005 levels and executing against more than $30 billion of long-term infrastructure and safety investments over 20 years.

NiSource was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the sixth consecutive year in 2019, and was one only of three U.S. multi-utility companies on the list. This recognition acknowledges advancements NiSource continues to make in its sustainability strategy, including an expected 90 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 2005 levels and executing against more than of long-term infrastructure and safety investments over 20 years. Long-term growth for investors. NiSource delivered 2019 full-year non-GAAP net operating earnings per share near the top of its guidance range for the year. It made $1.9 billion in capital infrastructure and safety investments in its gas and electric systems, while maintaining its current investment-grade credit ratings and executing on its regulatory plan.

NiSource delivered 2019 full-year non-GAAP net operating earnings per share near the top of its guidance range for the year. It made in capital infrastructure and safety investments in its gas and electric systems, while maintaining its current investment-grade credit ratings and executing on its regulatory plan. Creating the next chapter for Columbia Gas of Massachusetts . In 2019, NiSource substantially completed the restoration in the Merrimack Valley, settled all major civil claims and resolved the criminal investigation stemming from the September 2018 event. And in February 2020 , the company announced an agreement to sell its assets in Massachusetts to Eversource Energy, New England's largest energy delivery company. The sale is in the best interests of all stakeholders, and provides Columbia Gas of Massachusetts employees an opportunity to join a strong organization with deep roots in the region, and a commitment to further enhance safety, pipeline integrity and reliability.

"I want to thank the entire NiSource team for its dedication and hard work that contributed to our success in 2019, as well as its efforts to maintain safe, reliable energy service during the current pandemic," Hamrock said. "I believe that NiSource is well-positioned to get through these challenging days, and for sustainable long-term growth."

