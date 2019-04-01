Nissin Cup Noodles® and HyperX® Introduce HyperX Cup MIX-IN: First Headphone Specially Designed to Create the Ultimate Sensorial Experience for Cup Noodles Fans

With the introduction of HyperX Cup MIX-IN, fans now have access to premium quality headphones that offer state-of-the-art features to take their music-listening and gaming experiences to the next level. To ensure maximum comfort, the headphones offer first-class white memory foam ear pads, coupled with an expanded headband and the patent-pending Noodlette™. As an extension of HyperX's Leatherette ear pad, the Noodlette™ ear pad is woven together with noodle fibers, delivering the silky soft caress of ramen noodles. HyperX's groundbreaking technology is taken to even greater depths with the Dual-Chamber Drivers, offering the largest noodle chambers on the market. With one chamber for bass and a separate one for mid and high volumes, listeners can experience even more distinction, less distortion, and #slurpface satisfaction.

To create a seamless experience for gaming fans, Nissin and HyperX sought to eliminate the slurping-based reverberations of eating Cup Noodles that often interrupt crucial video game streams. Now, the detachable noise-cancelling Microphork™ allows gamers to enjoy their Cup Noodles, while still providing a clear, high quality line of communication to their teammates. Gamers can easily detach the fork to slurp on Cup Noodles while simultaneously playing the video game – all without missing a beat.

"Staying ahead of trends and infusing innovation into what we offer from Cup Noodles are at the core of what our company was founded on," said Jaclyn Park, Vice President of Marketing, Nissin Foods USA. "We are always looking for ways to elevate our fans' experience with Cup Noodles through unexpected and fun ideas, so when HyperX wanted to collaborate, we knew this was an opportunity to give everyone from music lovers to gamers a unique Cup Noodles experience they never imagined."

"This collaboration challenged our engineers to push the limits on both performance and creativity," added Wendy Lecot, Head of Strategic Alliances, HyperX. "After many hours on the drawing board, we're most excited to bring to market the Premium Dual-Chamber Drivers, Noodlette™ and Microphork™ through this premium headphone. Now, Cup Noodles fans can curb their hunger without compromising the quality of their down time, including gameplay."

Just in time for April Fools' Day, Nissin is selling limited quantities of the limited-edition headphones on NissinFanStore.com on a first-come, first-served basis. However, this will not be the end of the collaboration between Nissin and HyperX, as the two companies are in talks to develop a full gamer set, including a heated mousepad to keep players' Cup Noodles warm during marathon gaming sessions.

For more information on the HyperX Cup MIX IN's rollout, please visit NissinFanStore.com.

About Nissin Foods

Nissin Food Products Co. Ltd. was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle in Japan. In 1970, they established Nissin Foods (USA) Co., Inc. in Gardena, California introducing ramen noodles to U.S. consumers. In 1971, the company invented Cup Noodles, and revolutionized the industry by making it possible to package, prepare and serve noodles all in the same container. For over 60 years, Nissin Foods has been providing consumers with quick and delicious meal solutions.

In the U.S., Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Top Ramen®, Cup Noodles®, Cup Noodles Very Veggie™, Hot & Spicy, Chow Mein, Ramen Bowl, RAOH®, and Souper Meal®, uniquely positioning them to meet the needs of today's busy lifestyles. The company's corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience and quality.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world's largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, and power users with high-performance components. For 15 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for gamers - high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, USB flash drives, and mouse pads - to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand has carved its name atop the leaderboard by consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over seven million headsets worldwide.

