Nissin Foods® Cooks Up Exclusive Merchandise Store to Celebrate National Noodle Day

In preparation for everyone's favorite noodle holiday, consumers can snag their merchandise on Nissin's e-commerce store, The Nissin Fan Store. Starting today, fans can visit nissinfanstore.com to shop all the souped-up gear to showcase their love for the iconic brands in new and unique ways. From pillows to coffee mugs to dog Halloween costumes, the collection is sure to win the hearts of fans across the nation.

"From the start, we've been impressed by our fans' sincere love for Cup Noodles and Top Ramen, and we wanted to bring both brands to life in a new way," said Leslie Mohr, Vice President of Marketing of Nissin Foods USA. "We continue to see firsthand how excited consumers are to win Nissin swag at our events and on our social channels, so we needed an online shop so fans across the nation can join in on the fun."

The full merchandise collection features products inspired by Nissin fans and how they've expressed brand love over the years. As a company committed to providing affordable, convenient and satisfying meals, Nissin has developed a strong following of die-hard fans who are on the look-out for unique brand offerings. By providing an easily accessible digital touchpoint, the Nissin Fan Store looks to further engage and inspire consumers to embody Nissin's playful and light-hearted spirit through their fun merchandise offerings.

Nissin Food Products Co. Ltd. was established by Momofuku Ando in 1958, who invented the first instant ramen noodle to Japan. In 1970, they established Nissin Foods (USA) Co., Inc. in Gardena, California and introduced Top Ramen® noodles– the first ever instant ramen launched in the United States. This August, Nissin Foods celebrated its 60th anniversary – marking 60 years of providing consumers with quick and delicious meal solutions.

In the U.S., Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Top Ramen®, Cup Noodles®, Cup Noodles Very Veggie™, Hot & Spicy, Chow Mein, Ramen Bowl, RAOH®, and Souper Meal®, uniquely positioning them to meet the needs of today's busy lifestyles. The company's corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience and quality.

