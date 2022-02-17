Nitches Announces PCAOB Audit, Form 10 Filing and Uplisting the Company and its Stock to a Higher Exchange

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Inc., (NICH) (the "Company") a diversified technology company, designer and manufacturer of high-end merchandise, today announced it is planning to file a form 10 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in order to uplist the company and its stock as well as to increase visibility for investors. The company also completed its two-year audit by a PCAOB auditing firm and is in the middle of its Q1 audit. The two-year audit has been posted on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NICH/disclosure and the Q1 audit will be posted here upon completion.

Nitches is preparing to be a fully reporting company with the SEC and the form 10 registration could allow Nitches to uplist to a major stock exchange, such as Nasdaq where Nitches used to be listed and publicly traded. The form requires numerous disclosures, including financial statements, risk factors, directors and officers and properties. This information helps investors make educated decisions and it increases Nitches visibility to the market.

"Nitches is committed to providing the best value and most transparency to our current and future investors, whether it's through our revolutionary technology, creating the highest quality clothing collections with the biggest stars or conducting comprehensive audits and uplisting to a higher stock exchange, " said John Morgan, Nitches' CEO.

Nitches is collaborating with Nick Cooper, superstar vocal coach, and John Lewis, "the BadAss Vegan," to design exclusive, luxury capsule collections, which include hoodies, caps, joggers and other apparel as well as merchandise. Future capsule collections with other A-list celebrities are being considered. The company has also created an Owner Verification System (OVS™), a game-changing and revolutionary technology app, to prove the authenticity and ownership of its clothing/apparel items – one of the first in the fashion industry.

Nitches is merging luxury streetwear with cutting-edge technology - working on extensive NFT projects and NFTs for its upcoming capsule collection that will provide digital and tangible perks for community members. In the future, the company through its collaboration with its influencers/celebrities plans to sell a limited number of NFTs as digital collectibles and art. NFTs are gaining popularity in the marketplace. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to provide an online marketplace for various digital goods including NFTs, digital media and artwork. Companies involved in this sector have also been backed by heavyweights Microsoft Corp and SoftBank Group Corp. If the NYSE launches a new marketplace, it would compete with SuperRare, Rarible and NFT marketplace giant OpenSea, which was valued at $13.3 billion after its latest funding round. To read more about this visit https://www.reuters.com/technology/nyse-moves-closer-nft-trading-with-trademark-application-2022-02-16/.

Nitches strives to always remain fully transparent. The company plans on updating its shareholders and the market in regards the uplisting as well as other key material events and projects its finalizing. Please stay tuned for more updates in the very near term.

About Nitches Corporation

Nitches is a diversified technology company as well as a high-end clothing and accessories company that specializes in creating limited-edition athleisure and streetwear apparel that are sustainable, authentic and exclusive. We collaborate with fashion-forward influencers and celebrities to create capsule collections that reflect their vision and brand. We developed innovative technology to protect our intellectual property and prevent counterfeiting. We strive for creativity, excellence and value in all that we do for our collaborators, customers and stakeholders.

Forward Looking Statements:This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Nitches Inc.