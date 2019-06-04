Nitor Granted SAP Recognized Expertise in Cloud Procurement Solutions in North America

CLEVELAND, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitor, a leading business process transformation services firm, has been granted SAP Recognized Expertise in cloud procurement solutions in North America. Nitor achieved this designation based on their skills and competencies, as well as their proven record of client success and satisfaction.

"For over 15 years Nitor and SAP have partnered to create value through technology and process transformation," said Sean Sollitto, SAP lead with Nitor. "We are proud to be recognized by SAP for maintaining high levels of satisfaction, solution quality, and service delivery."

SAP relies on an ecosystem of over 17,000 partners to service all client types. Nitor is currently one of five SAP partners globally to achieve the SAP Recognized Expertise designation. This designation helps clients identify the best-fit providers of services to meet their requirements.

Nitor has a dedicated focus on spend management, delivering services across the Source-to-Pay spectrum, Treasury and Working Capital optimization programs, and Organizational Change Management services.

Nitor: Empowering Transformation. Nitor is the leader in Source-to-Pay transformation offering advisory, consulting, and change management. The transformation starts with advisory services that focus on assessment, benchmarking and developing a roadmap. Our procurement consulting experts execute the plan across people, processes and technology. And throughout the process, our change management expertise ensures that everything is aligned for maximum results.

Contact: nitorpartners.com

Email: info@nitorpartners.com

