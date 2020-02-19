Nitric Oxide Product Receives Overwhelming Response at A4M Anti-Aging Convention

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Nathan Bryan Ph.D. one of the world's foremost researchers of nitric oxide, presented his ground-breaking research at A4M, the premiere Anti-Aging World Congress, presented by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, to an enthusiastic audience of medical professionals and beauty industry executives.

As an international leader in molecular medicine and nitric oxide biochemistry, Dr. Bryan has devoted 20 years of research to the therapeutic use of nitric oxide to counter the effects of aging including cardiovascular disease. His research is cited in many scholarly articles and led to the development of the first topical anti-aging skin care treatment that verifiably delivers nitric oxide to the skin to replace natural loss.

"Nitric oxide (NO) is one of the most important molecules produced by the human body." NO is so vital to human health and aging that its discovery merited a Nobel Prize in 1998. "Nitric oxide regulates cellular communication, and controls oxygen and nutrient delivery to the cells. The loss of NO production, which diminishes by as much as 50% by age 40, accelerates the aging process from cardiovascular function to aging of the skin." Pneuma's nitric oxide topical serum is designed to restore NO production on the skin, effectively reversing and preventing signs of aging.

"Producing nitric oxide on the surface of the skin is very difficult to do. We employ 20 years of research and development and patent pending technologies to achieve our results." Dr. Bryan has a long history of groundbreaking innovation, he is listed as an inventor on over 20 issued worldwide patents. The results of independent testing illustrate Pneuma's immediate and cumulative effect on aging skin. "We achieved results beyond our expectations which will have a vast impact for the skin care industry and beyond." As a result of the encouragement from the industry professionals in attendance, Pneuma is creating an entire line of nitric oxide skin care products due Q1 of this year.

"As our population ages, the need for anti-aging topicals has grown. In fact, the entire category of skin care has outpaced beauty products and seen by industry professionals as a way to make up short-falls of slumping sales of beauty products. Yet, there is little in the way of new innovation. The response at A4M and in the weeks following, from medical professionals, beauty and skin care industry executives exceeded even our most optimistic expectations," mentions Dr. Bryan. "With a slump in sales of beauty products, many companies are actively seeking innovative skin care products and ground-breaking technologies of which to build their futures." Not only is Pneuma Nitric Oxide the first product of its kind, it is the first of what is becoming a revolution in the skin care industry.

