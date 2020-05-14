Nitric Oxide Topical Serum Pilot Study for Aging Skin Published in Annals of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

INDIANAPOLIS, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recently published "Pilot Study" in the Annals of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery by Gregory Chernoff, M.D., F.R.C.S.(C) of Chernoff Plastic Surgery located in Indianapolis, Indiana http://www.remedypublications.com/open-access/the-utilization-of-a-topical-nitric-oxide-generating-serum-in-5842.pdf concentrated on the use of Nitric Oxide in the aging skin population. To conduct the study, Dr. Chernoff used a topical serum by Pneuma Nitric Oxide's N1 O1 on 25 patients (20 females and 5 males) with ages ranging from 32 years to 81 years old to demonstrate the benefits of nitric oxide over 4-week follow up visits for 12 weeks.

This novel "Patent Pending" Nitric Oxide generating dual chamber mixing serum by Pneuma Nitric Oxide www.n1o1.com was examined for preliminary efficacy and proof of concept. After each application, Nitric Oxide could still be detected 30 minutes after the initial application.

Nitric oxide is necessary for optimal cellular health. A topical Nitric Oxide Serum enhances the tone, quality and texture of skin, yielding a reduction in the appearance of fine lines, static rhytids, enlarged pores, and unwanted pigment. When used prior to any other product, the vasodilatory property primes the skin to enhance their absorption.

In conclusion, this "Pilot Study" demonstrated the benefits of a topical Nitric Oxide producing serum in the aging skin population. The improved circulation and pro-fibroblastic enhancing capabilities provide for aesthetic improvement when used alone, and improved absorption dynamics when combined with other products as an "absorption priming" product.

About Dr. Gregory Chernoff

Dr. Gregory Chernoff is Triple Board Certified, accomplished by very few plastic surgeons. He is certified by The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, The American Board of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, and The American Board of Facial, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He has significantly contributed to the advancements in Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Medicine while combining meticulous surgical techniques with the latest non-surgical therapies to give patients consistent rejuvenation results. He has given over 700 lectures to physicians around the world on both surgical and non-surgical therapy. He has been featured on news programs such as Dateline NBC, ABC, and CBS Nightly News, BBC World News, and in Time, Newsweek and W Magazines.

