Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market: 59% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By Application (HB and C, seals and O-rings, industrial and medical gloves, and molded and extruded products) and Geography | Scope and Forecast

In-Scope:

HB and C:

The nitrile butadiene rubber market share growth by the HB and C segments will be significant during the forecast period. The hose, belting, and cable segment is the largest in the global nitrile butadiene rubber market. Nitrile butadiene rubber is widely used in different industries, such as automotive and aeronautical, to produce fuel-handling hoses and oil-handling hoses. It is used to make products that require high resistance to oil, fuel, temperature, and chemicals. Therefore, numerous industries are consuming nitrile butadiene rubber on a large scale to manufacture hoses, conveyor belts, and cables. Such increasing consumption of HB and C will drive the NBR market during the forecast period.

Out-of-Scope:

Seals and O-rings



Industrial and medical gloves



Molded and extruded products

Download sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (HB and C, seals and O-rings, industrial and medical gloves, and molded and extruded products) and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

The report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (HB and C, seals and O-rings, industrial and medical gloves, and molded and extruded products) and Geography (APAC, , , , and and ) Key Companies- Abbott Rubber Co. Inc., AirBoss of America Corp., Apcotex Industries Ltd., Atlantic Gasket Corp., China National Petroleum Corp., Eni Spa, EW Polymer Group LLC, Grupo Dynasol, Hanna Rubber Co., JSR Corp., Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG , LG Chem Ltd., NANTEX INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., Nitriflex, Rahco Rubber Inc., SIBUR Holding PJSC, Synthos SA, TSRC Corp., and Zeon Corp. among others

Abbott Rubber Co. Inc., AirBoss of America Corp., Apcotex Industries Ltd., Atlantic Gasket Corp., China National Petroleum Corp., Eni Spa, EW Polymer Group LLC, Grupo Dynasol, Hanna Rubber Co., JSR Corp., Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., , LG Chem Ltd., NANTEX INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., Nitriflex, Rahco Rubber Inc., SIBUR Holding PJSC, Synthos SA, TSRC Corp., and Zeon Corp. among others Driver- Increasing consumption from automotive and aeronautical industries to drive the market.

Increasing consumption from automotive and aeronautical industries to drive the market. Challenge- Fluctuating raw material prices to hamper the market growth

Download Sample: for more additional information about the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market

Vendor Insights-

The nitrile butadiene rubber market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Abbott Rubber Co. Inc. - The company offers nitrile butadiene rubber which is used in rugged airline service in mining, quarries, construction, sandblasting, industrial air placement and equipment rental. Through the unified segment, the company offers industrial hose, rubber products, molded rubber products, rubber hose, and rubber sheeting.

Download Sample Report to find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings.

Learn More about Key Market Driver & Challenge-

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Driver:

Increasing consumption from automotive and aeronautical industries:

Nitrile butadiene rubber is extensively used in the automotive and aeronautical industries to produce fuel hoses, oil hoses, grommets, seals, and binders of frictional materials. Well, the capability of nitrile butadiene to withstand extreme temperatures from -104 degree Fahrenheit to 224.6 degree Fahrenheit makes it popular in both industries. Moreover, the global automotive market is growing with high demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles. Thus, the increasing vehicle demand and importance of nitrile butadiene rubber in various automotive applications are the major stimulants of the growth of the global nitrile butadiene rubber market.

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Challenge:

Fluctuating raw material prices:

Primarily, the prices of petrochemicals are dependent on the price of natural gas and crude oil. Due to the supply-demand imbalance and the volatile political situation in the Middle East, which has the major share of the world oil supply, there has always been increased volatility in the price of crude oil in the overseas market. Thus, the manufacturers of synthetic rubber may not be able to plan and manufacture accordingly because of the fluctuating raw material prices. Furthermore, there was a drastic decline in the prices in the last few years, which was a relief to nitrile butadiene rubber manufacturers. However, the prices are expected to increase again in the coming years as Russia and Saudi Arabia, the largest suppliers of crude oil, are planning for a supply cut. Such fluctuating prices of raw materials are challenging the nitrile butadiene rubber market growth.

Download sample report to find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you.

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Butadiene Market by Derivative Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The butadiene market share is expected to increase by USD 10.77 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The styrene butadiene rubber market share is expected to increase by 1316.80 thousand units from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.20%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 319.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Rubber Co. Inc., AirBoss of America Corp., Apcotex Industries Ltd., Atlantic Gasket Corp., China National Petroleum Corp., Eni Spa, EW Polymer Group LLC, Grupo Dynasol, Hanna Rubber Co., JSR Corp., Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, LG Chem Ltd., NANTEX INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., Nitriflex, Rahco Rubber Inc., SIBUR Holding PJSC, Synthos SA, TSRC Corp., and Zeon Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 HB and C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on HB and C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on HB and C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on HB and C - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on HB and C - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Seals and O-rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Seals and O-rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Seals and O-rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Seals and O-rings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Seals and O-rings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Industrial and medical gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Industrial and medical gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Industrial and medical gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Industrial and medical gloves - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Industrial and medical gloves - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Molded and extruded products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Molded and extruded products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Molded and extruded products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Molded and extruded products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Molded and extruded products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Rubber Co. Inc.

Exhibit 101: Abbott Rubber Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Abbott Rubber Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Abbott Rubber Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 China National Petroleum Corp.

Exhibit 104: China National Petroleum Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 105: China National Petroleum Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: China National Petroleum Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Eni Spa

Exhibit 107: Eni Spa - Overview



Exhibit 108: Eni Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Eni Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Eni Spa - Segment focus

10.6 JSR Corp.

Exhibit 111: JSR Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: JSR Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: JSR Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: JSR Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 LANXESS AG

Exhibit 118: LANXESS AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 119: LANXESS AG - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 120: LANXESS AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 121: LANXESS AG - Segment focus

10.9 LG Chem Ltd.

Exhibit 122: LG Chem Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: LG Chem Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: LG Chem Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 125: LG Chem Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: LG Chem Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 SIBUR Holding PJSC

Exhibit 127: SIBUR Holding PJSC - Overview



Exhibit 128: SIBUR Holding PJSC - Business segments



Exhibit 129: SIBUR Holding PJSC - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: SIBUR Holding PJSC - Segment focus

10.11 Synthos SA

Exhibit 131: Synthos SA - Overview



Exhibit 132: Synthos SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Synthos SA - Key offerings

10.12 Zeon Corp.

Exhibit 134: Zeon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Zeon Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Zeon Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Zeon Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio