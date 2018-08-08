Nitro Circus Fundraiser Gets Icy Between MMA & Surfing Legends

The Bolsa Chica State Beach played host to the event's live music, comedic performances, carnival games, refreshments, a snowboard and ski rail jam with real snow, skydiving exhibition, helicopter ball drop and some casual collisions between celebrity athletes from around the world!

Khalil 'Tiki' Ghosn, American mixed martial artist veteran; Makaukai 'Makua' Rothman, American big wave rider, professional surfer and musician; and Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, American mixed martial artist, actor and retired professional wrestler broke out into a fight at the rail jam course. A snowball fight that is.

Tiki, Makua and Rampage are among many who came to support the charity event to provide professional athletes and their families financial support after injury – by way of granting funds for rehabilitation or long-term disability, necessary equipment during and after rehabilitation, and educational scholarships. Some of the fundraising activities included silent and live auctions, VIP access for guests to mingle with athletes, celebrities, and of course, the Nitro Circus Crew.

cbdMD was honored to sponsor the event and educate athletes and attendees of the valuable properties of CBD oil for an array of ailments varying in severity.

The Live Like Roner Foundation is always in need of donations and volunteers. For more information on how you can get involved, please visit https://livelikeroner.com/foundation/.

