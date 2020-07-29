Nitro Interactive Inc. (n2o) Establishes South East Asia Presence With New Partnership

JAKARTA and BOGOR, Indonesia, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitro Interactive Inc. is pleased to announce a partnership in South East Asia. The Company has entered into an agreement with BD Group a leading digital entertainment brand in Indonesia. BD Group has been called the "Digital Entertainment King," an ideal combination of design, culture and technology.



"We are very excited to be working with BD Group. We truly believe our clients will benefit from this partnership as our models align with a focus on providing clients with access, through the use of technology, to people and tools to help them improve in a variety of digital entertainment areas." Noted Leonardo Chen, Director of Sales & Marketing.



The benefits we expect from this partnership:

Cloud-based shared utilities to highly tailored, private environments and security; deliver the flexibility and choice needed to maximize the business value of the software investments. Industry specific analytic content delivery to provide the most comprehensive digital solutions to all of our applications. Enable our clients to adapt more quickly to the rapidly changing business environment and significantly simplify their IT infrastructure and lower costs.

For Nitro Interactive Inc. and BD Group, it will always be about the clients. Our goal is 100% customer satisfaction. We are dedicated to increasing the trust, quality of support, without interruption and dedicated to the success of our partners.



About Nitro Interactive Inc.

Nitro Interactive Inc. (www.n2ointeractive.com) is a digital entertainment software development company. It is focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its technology assets, which the Company continues to increase its network.



About BD Group

BD Group (www.betdeal.com) is a South East Asia based digital entertainment company. Headquartered in Manila and founded in 2008. Currently, operates pursuant to regulations in Curaçao.



Nitro Interactive Inc. media contact:

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @N2Oinc

Website: https://www.n2ointeractive.com



