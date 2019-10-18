Nitrocellulose Market Growing at 5.3% CAGR to Hit USD 1 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to latest report "Nitrocellulose Market by Application (Automotive Paints, Printing Inks, Leather Finishes, Wood Coatings, Nail Varnish), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019–2025", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the worldwide nitrocellulose market revenue will reach US$1 billion by 2025.

Rising petroleum derivatives cost and stringent government regulations have urged manufacturers to revise their paints & coatings formulations to meet changing regulation requirements which shall support nitrocellulose market growth.

Changing fashion trends and rising consumer expenditure on high quality clothing has surged the demand for comfortable, multifunctional apparels & footwear which is likely to enhance nitrocellulose market value. Leather products require high gloss or matte finishes to enhance their appearance and to provide protection against heat and moisture, which helps the cellulose nitrate industry.

Higher levels of nitrocellulose in nail varnishes, one of its major applications, contribute to a more flexible film which improves the durability of the end-use product. Nail polish sales were over USD 565 million in 2018, accounting for almost 50% of nail products market in the U.S., which shows favorable trend for nitrocellulose market. North America nail varnish market may spur at over USD 25 million up to 2025.

Ongoing development of automotive industry in European region has boosted the demand for high quality auto paints, another important application of nitrocellulose. Europe automotive paints market valued over USD 40 million in 2018.

Cellulose nitrate in automotive paints offers a glossy finish to automobiles, imparts optimum functionality & flexibility and fast drying properties. These high-performance paints have low volatile organic compound in comparison to traditional oil based paints which enhances their durability. In addition, companies are focusing on development of automotive paints that are eco-friendly owing to rising concerns over toxic gases emissions which may favor market demand of nitrocellulose.

The nitrocellulose companies are concentrating towards new product development. Manufacturers are also indulged in joint ventures and partnerships to reinforce their product portfolio. Some key players include DuPont Specialty Solutions, Hebei Sanmu Cellulose, EURENCO, Nitrex Chemicals India and Nitro Quimica.

