Nitrocellulose Market size worth $ 1.24 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.39% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Nitrocellulose Market" By Product (M Grade Cellulose, E Grade Cellulose, and A Grade Cellulose), By Application (Automotive Paints, Leather Finishes, Printing Inks, Nail Varnish, Wood Coating, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Nitrocellulose Market size was valued at USD 817.43 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.24 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.39% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Nitrocellulose Market Overview

The key driver for this market is the growing market for automotive paints due to rising environmental concerns, as well as the improved performance provided by hybrid and electric vehicles. However, governments all over the world have created plenty of laws and regulations, as well as a slew of necessary policies, in order to protect the public's interest and prevent abuse, requiring importers to obtain an import license. The use of nitrocellulose in nail varnish is subject to regulatory monitoring, as well as additional shipping and packaging regulations imposed by the United Nations. As a necessary consequence of Industrial nitrocellulose's categorization as a hazardous material, greater precautions must be taken, resulting in a higher associated cost.

On the other hand, increasing industrialization is expected to provide several prospects for industry expansion. When applied to inks and coatings, nitrocellulose provides unique properties such as fast drying and high solubility. In comparison to ordinary inks, the utilization of eco-printing inks enhances ink fixation with superior scratch resistance without reducing printing quality and greatly lowers production costs. The development of these high-energy efficient, chemically resistant, and environmentally friendly inks shows that the Nitrocellulose Market has a lot of room to grow.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Nitro Quimica, Dow Wolff Cellulosic GmbH, Dupont Specialty Solutions, Hagedorn AG, Nitro Cellulose Group, Atomax Chemicals Co. Ltd., Bergerac N.C., Nitro Chemical Industry Ltd., Synthesia As., Nitrex Chemicals India Ltd., Nitrochemie AG, TNC Industrial Company.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Nitrocellulose Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

Nitrocellulose Market, By Product

M Grade Cellulose



E Grade Cellulose



A Grade Cellulose

Nitrocellulose Market, By Application

Automotive Paints



Leather Finishes



Printing Inks



Nail Varnish



Wood Coating



Others

Nitrocellulose Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research