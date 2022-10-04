Nitrocellulose Market to grow by USD 346.65 Mn between 2021-2026, 41% of the growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nitrocellulose market size is set to grow by USD 346.65 million, at a CAGR of 7.23% from 20221 to 2026. The abundant availability of cellulose and simple manufacturing process for nitrocellulose, growth of the furniture industry, and increasing demand for nitrocellulose in emerging economies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nitrocellulose Market 2022-2026

Nitrocellulose Market Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AGROFERT AS

Companhia Nitro Quimica Brasileira

Eurenco

GRN Cellulose Pvt. Ltd.

Hagedorn AG

Hubei Xuefei Chemical Co. Ltd.

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

IVM SRL

Jiangsu Telida Group

MAXAMCORP HOLDING SL

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Nitrocellulose Market Segmentation

Application

Printing Ink



There will be a significant increase in nitrocellulose market share in the printing ink segment. Food is typically packaged using printing inks made of nitrocellulose because they are environmentally safe and don't contain hazardous monomers. Lamination and surface printing both use printing inks with nitrocellulose bases. Due to their odourlessness, gloss, and great adhesion to a wide range of surfaces, they are favored in the packaging and flexographic printing industries.



Automotive Paint



Wood Coating



Leather Finishes



Others

Geography

APAC



APAC will account for 41% of market growth. The three biggest markets in APAC for nitrocellulose are China , South Korea , and Japan . This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. The significant investments made in growing economies like India , China , and other APAC countries across all major end-user segments, such as automotive paints and wood coatings, will support the expansion of the nitrocellulose market in APAC over the forecast period.

Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Nitrocellulose Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist nitrocellulose market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the nitrocellulose market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the nitrocellulose market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nitrocellulose market vendors

Nitrocellulose Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.23% Market growth 2022-2026 $346.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.7 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGROFERT AS, Companhia Nitro Quimica Brasileira, Eurenco, GRN Cellulose Pvt. Ltd., Hagedorn AG, Hubei Xuefei Chemical Co. Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., IVM SRL, Jiangsu Telida Group, MAXAMCORP HOLDING SL, Nitrex Chemicals India Ltd., Nitro Chemical Industry Ltd., Nitrochemie Wimmis AG, Nitroparis S.L., TNC Industrial Co. Ltd., and VS Chem Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Printing ink - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Printing ink - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Printing ink - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Printing ink - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Printing ink - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Automotive paint - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Automotive paint - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Automotive paint - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive paint - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive paint - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Wood coating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Wood coating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Wood coating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Wood coating - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Wood coating - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Leather finishes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Leather finishes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Leather finishes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Leather finishes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Leather finishes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 99: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 100: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 101: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 102: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 103: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 104: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AGROFERT AS

Exhibit 105: AGROFERT AS - Overview



Exhibit 106: AGROFERT AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: AGROFERT AS - Key offerings

10.4 Companhia Nitro Quimica Brasileira

Exhibit 108: Companhia Nitro Quimica Brasileira - Overview



Exhibit 109: Companhia Nitro Quimica Brasileira - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Companhia Nitro Quimica Brasileira - Key offerings

10.5 GRN Cellulose Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 111: GRN Cellulose Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: GRN Cellulose Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: GRN Cellulose Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Hubei Xuefei Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Hubei Xuefei Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Hubei Xuefei Chemical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Hubei Xuefei Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Exhibit 117: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 120: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Nitrex Chemicals India Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Nitrex Chemicals India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Nitrex Chemicals India Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Nitrex Chemicals India Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Nitro Chemical Industry Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Nitro Chemical Industry Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Nitro Chemical Industry Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Nitro Chemical Industry Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Nitroparis S.L.

Exhibit 128: Nitroparis S.L. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Nitroparis S.L. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Nitroparis S.L. - Key offerings

10.11 TNC Industrial Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 131: TNC Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: TNC Industrial Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: TNC Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 VS Chem Ltd.

Exhibit 134: VS Chem Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: VS Chem Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: VS Chem Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

