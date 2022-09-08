NITV Federal Services Releases the Latest in Lie Detection Technology With Over 96% Success Rate

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A record number of Law Enforcement agencies have quietly been replacing their old polygraphs with a system that, according to several independent, peer-reviewed, published studies, has an accuracy rate of above 96%. Users of the polygraph and even users of other lie detection devices have been trading-in their systems on the Computer Voice Stress Analyzer®III (CVSA®III). Most notably is the Florida Department of Corrections (DoC), the third largest correctional agency in the US, traded-in their previous equipment and purchased 10 CVSA III's. The Special Agent In Charge stated that "We were so impressed with the superior accuracy of the CVSA III and the excellent support provided by NITV FS that we are convinced this is truly the system of the future."

CVSA III

The Computer Voice Stress Analyzer was first introduced in 1988 by NITV Federal Services located in West Palm Beach, FL. NITV FS unveiled the latest version of the CVSA, the CVSA III, to rave reviews by the law enforcement community. Only sold to government agencies, the CVSA III is the latest in technology in truth verification/lie detection and is now considered the 'Gold Standard' as an investigative tool in the law enforcement community, displacing the old polygraph. With approximately 2,800 law enforcement agencies and 8,000 examiners trained utilizing the CVSA, including the Atlanta P.D. (14 CVSA's), Illinois State Police (10 CVSA's), New Orleans P.D. (29 CVSA's), Kansas City P.D. (6 CVSA's), Salt Lake City P.D. (5 CVSA's), California Highway Patrol (32 CVSA's), Nashville P.D. (26 CVSA's), California Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation (58 CVSA's), Nevada Attorney General's Office (6 CVSA's), Hawaii Dept. of Public Safety (8 CVSA's) and Federal Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forces (ICAC – 15 CVSA's), the CVSA has become the most sought after investigative tool available for law enforcement/government investigators.

As an example of the technology's amazing abilities, D/Lt. Stephen with the Coles Co. (IL) Sheriff's Dept., broke a 37-year-old Cold Case Homicide that was solved utilizing the CVSA. A young woman was brutally murdered in 1980 and although several suspects were developed, there was never enough evidence to make an arrest. Following her department's acquisition of the CVSA, D/Lt. Stephen called one of the suspects, who was now 70, and requested his help in going through a box of evidence to see if they could come up with any new leads. The suspect agreed and while they reviewed the evidence, D/Lt. Stephen asked the individual if he would take the CVSA exam to screen him out of any further suspicion. He consented. After the exam D/Lt. Stephen let him see the CVSA charts, which clearly indicated deception, and he confessed to murdering the young woman 37 years ago. Without the CVSA, the murder would have never been brought to justice and the family would never have had closure (see more cases like this at https://www.cvsa1.com/realcases.htm).

