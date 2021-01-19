Nividous Webinar Featuring Everest Group: Moving Away from Automation Silos

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nividous is hosting a live webinar featuring Everest Group to discuss why it is important to move away from automation silos and adapt to a more holistic automation approach for achieving sustained long-term value.

"62% of the enterprises who adopted a more holistic approach to their automation initiatives reported a high positive impact on strategic areas such as customer experience, time-to-market, and top-line growth compared to their peers," said Amardeep Modi, Practice Director at Everest Group, citing the findings from their Enterprise Intelligent Automation Pinnacle Model® assessment.

"Digital levers namely intelligent automation, business process management, process mining, analytics, and cloud and mobility need to be combined and orchestrated holistically to overcome challenges of stand-alone automation and deliver a Continuous Process Optimization (CPO) solution."

Join Amardeep Modi, Practice Director at Everest Group, and Alan Hester, President at Nividous for an online webinar as they share useful insights about the importance of adapting to a holistic automation approach, best practices around its implementation, and success stories of Nividous' customers.

Register for the free webinar scheduled on Thursday, January 21st at 1 pm EST/10 am PST.

https://nividous.com/webinar/moving-away-from-automation-silos/

"Today, automation has become critical for business continuity, however, when applied in silos, cannot deliver long-term value. It is vital to embrace a holistic automation approach that combines a set of complementary automation technologies for solving business challenges with sustained long-term value," said Alan Hester, President at Nividous.

Business leaders who aim to achieve continual and rapid returns out of their automation projects should join this 30-minutes webinar. Attendees can interact with the speakers during a live Q&A session at the end of the webinar and seek quick recommendations for their business-specific challenges. Of course, a recording will be made available to all who register but are unable to attend.

You can write to us at [email protected] to have us invite your referrals or inquire more about the webinar.

About Nividous

Nividous helps you to unleash the true potential of your workforce by humanizing work with its Hyperautomation platform. The Nividous leadership team has decades of experience delivering hundreds of digital process automation solutions in companies and organizations of various sizes around the world. Leveraging its tremendous domain expertise, the Nividous team offers vertical solutions that are RPA and AI-enabled and built on configurable process automation capabilities to empower businesses to operate with flexibility and agility. Nividous also offers end-to-end professional services that include process discovery, implementation, support, and building Centers of Excellence (CoE). Learn more at https://nividous.com/.

Contact:

Rachael Black

Nividous Software Solutions

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +1 (442) 444 2767

SOURCE Nividous Software

Related Links

https://nividous.com/

