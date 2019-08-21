Nixplay Signs Distribution Agreement With Sherpa Group

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nixplay Signage, a division of Nixplay, announced it has selected Sherpa Group, a Canadian distributor of premium audiovisual (AV) and communication solutions, as a distributor for the hassle-free and customizable digital signage solutions offered by Nixplay Signage.

Nixplay Signage provides an out-of-the-box digital signage solution with integrated hardware and software offerings that can benefit companies spanning every industry. The digital displays can be set up within minutes to deliver high-resolution content that offers simple, fast and effective business messaging from anywhere in the world. Nixplay Signage is the only digital signage solution that works right out of the box, the same way a photo frame would.

Under the agreement, Sherpa Group will distribute Nixplay Signage's digital signage solutions to dealers using their nationwide distribution network. Sherpa Group offers their clients a wide variety of products, speedy delivery, knowledgeable staff, and an exceptionally high level of service.

Sherpa Group offers free educational events featuring the latest products and interactive sessions to empower their dealers to best position the products they sell. The success of Sherpa Group's client's businesses is their highest priority.

"Sherpa Group is excited to announce our new and exciting partnership with Nixplay. Nixplay's out-of-the-box digital signage solutions aligns perfectly with Sherpa Group's client base in Canada. With this new and simple innovative approach to Digital Signage, our dealers can now offer cost-effective solutions to every type of commercial customer," said Philippe Rayes, President and CEO of Sherpa Group.

"We're very happy to welcome Sherpa Group, a leading audiovisual and communications distributor, for our Canadian distribution channel," said Sophia Avery, Head of Global Sales, at Nixplay Signage.

"Nixplay Signage is a fast-growing brand and partnering with Sherpa Group will help us reach Canadian customers through their high-quality customer service and focus on educating their dealers on their latest products and their benefits," said David Fergusson, Managing Director, at Nixplay Signage.

About Nixplay Signage

Creedon Technologies was founded in 2007 with a vision to connect people with technology. In 2009 the company's first brand, NIX, was launched and quickly became the number one Digital Photo Frame in the USA. In December 2013 Nixplay was launched and has gone on to become the top selling Cloud connected Digital Photo Frame in the world. Our success stems from our commitment to innovation, design and user experience, a belief that still stands to this day.

In 2016, Nixplay Signage was launched in response to requests from our existing consumer base who challenged us to create an equally simple solution for their corporate needs. As the premier integrated hardware and software offering, Nixplay Signage is trusted by businesses of every size – from local stores, to leading Fortune 500 companies

About Sherpa Group

Sherpa Group is a national distributor of premium audio video and communication products from some of the most prestigious brands in the marketplace. They're proud to offer their clients a complete selection of products, speedy delivery, knowledgeable staff, and an exceptionally high level of service. Sherpa Group works hard to ensure the success of their customers.

For more information, visit the Sherpa Group webpage at www.sherpa-group.net.

