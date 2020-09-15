NJ Attorney Michael Epstein To Moderate NJICLE Tort Conference

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael J. Epstein of the Epstein Law Firm, P.A . is pleased to announce that he will be the moderator for the upcoming Tort Law Conference provided by the New Jersey Institute of Continuing Legal Education (NJICLE). The live broadcast will take place on Monday, October 12 from 9:00am - 3:00pm.

This upcoming webinar will provide professionals with the opportunity to learn about the most significant tort cases of 2020, including the effect that the current Coronavirus pandemic has had on specific causes of action. The Tort Law Conference is one of the most popular seminars and has a fresh new take on how to help attorneys navigate our ever-changing world. Attendees will learn about solid strategies that can be implemented immediately. Attorney Michael Epstein is no stranger to these types of events, and is honored to return this year as the Moderator and a Speaker of this long-running program.

For more than 50 years, the NJICLE has been a resource for the legal community. Countless attorneys, dignitaries, doctors and other professionals lend their time to author and lecture on the latest strategies and to provide expert advice and guidance to legal professionals throughout the state. This information is disseminated through live seminars, on-demand videos and legal manuals to help professionals at every stage of their legal career. To date, the NJICLE has provided more than 300 seminars, with the Tort Law Conference being one of many that will help shape our attorneys of tomorrow.

To register for this "must attend" event, you can visit the NJICLE's website here .

About Michael Epstein

Michael J. Epstein was born in Paterson, New Jersey, in 1970. He was admitted to the New Jersey bar in 1996, and the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, New York bar, and United States District Court for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York in 1997. Mr. Epstein received his B.A., summa cum laude, from Hamilton College in 1993, Phi Beta Kappa, and his J.D., cum laude, from Harvard University in 1996. After graduating from law school, he served as a law clerk to The Honorable Marie L. Garibaldi, New Jersey Supreme Court, from 1996-1997, and to The Honorable Alfred M. Wolin, United States District Court of New Jersey, from 1997-1998.

His areas of practice include: Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice, Nursing Home Negligence, Legal Malpractice, Employment Law, Civil Litigation, and Commercial Litigation. Mr. Epstein was named to the Super Lawyers Rising Star list for the years 2006-2008 and has been named to the Super Lawyers List published by Thomson Reuters every year since 2009 and has been named to The Top 100 List for Super Lawyers since 2014.

