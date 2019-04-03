NJ Jury Exonerates Hedge Fund Manager Adam Sender and Andrew Heller in Trial Brought by Fairfax Financial; Judge Vacates Punitive Damages Award and Issues Final Ruling

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A New Jersey jury ruled in favor of hedge fund manager Adam Sender and executive Andrew Heller in a lawsuit brought in 2006 by Fairfax Financial Holdings against multiple defendants, including S.A.C. Capital, Third Point, Kynikos, and Morgan Keegan. The jury found that former Exis Capital CEO/CIO Adam Sender and COO Andrew Heller did not commit commercial disparagement or engage in a civil conspiracy against Fairfax. In a January 2019 ruling, Judge Louis S. Sceusi of the Superior Court of New Jersey vacated all punitive damages against Mr. Sender and Mr. Heller and denied Fairfax's motion to change the jury verdict to include Sender and Heller. A final order in the case was issued on April 2, 2019.

"I am pleased the jury agreed that I did not disparage or engage in a civil conspiracy against Fairfax, that the Judge ruled I was not liable for any damages as a result of this lawsuit and that I can move forward and have closure on this phase after more than 12 years of litigation," said Mr. Sender.

In 2016, Mr. Sender opened Sender Company & Partners (SC&P), a hedge fund based in New York.

SOURCE Sender Company & Partners, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sendercompany.com

