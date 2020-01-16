NJ Law Firm Announces Surprising Results in Public Opinion Survey on Perception of Lawyers and Lawsuits

MARLTON, N.J., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Console and Associates P.C., a personal injury law firm in New Jersey, has put its investigative skills to use outside of lawsuit claims and case law research. Through a survey of more than 1,000 participants, the firm explored the perception of lawyers and lawsuits in the public eye. This data - along with an authoritative interpretation of the numbers that would most surprise legal industry insiders - is available free for public and commercial use here.

We asked respondents to rank six traits in order of importance pertaining to what makes a good attorney. The response "smart" barely outshone the response of "honest," winning over 39.10% and 37.89% of #1 ranking spots, respectively.

"Over more than 25 years of managing my own law firm, I have noticed a lot of trends in how people tend to look at attorneys and claims - personal injury and otherwise - but that information has been purely anecdotal until now," said Richard P. Console Jr., managing attorney at Console and Associates. "I was curious to see the hard data that would be produced by this survey. I think what we have learned is interesting not only to lawyers, but to anyone who knows, or thinks they know, our legal system."

Among the firm's findings are insights that 66% of respondents find lawyers useful, while fewer than 5% hate lawyers altogether. Additionally, a stunning 15% of participants reported that they chose not to sue for a car accident even though they sustained injuries. For 51% of respondents, word-of-mouth personal referrals are still the preferred way to choose an attorney, but today's clients value intelligence and a history of success above other personal traits and business selling points. Although there's no single objective measure of how "sue-happy" people are, the answers respondents provided - anonymously - about their own lawsuit history and views of lawsuits suggest that Americans aren't as litigious as the stereotypes allege.

The full survey data will be published, complete with industry insider commentary, in a three-part series of blog posts in early 2020. The data set consists of answers to 27 questions about the public perception of attorneys, insurance companies and lawsuits by more than 1,000 people across all ages, income levels and regions.

About Console and Associates P.C. - Since Richard P. Console Jr. established the firm in 1994, his mission has been to help accident victims across New Jersey and Pennsylvania get the compensation they deserve. Today, the multi-lawyer firm handles personal injury matters exclusively, assisting clients with injury claims ranging from car accidents to slip and falls and dog bites to instances of medical malpractice. Over the firm's 25-year history, its attorneys have cultivated a reputation throughout the region and beyond for successfully getting results for their clients.

Media Contact:

Christina McClellan

cmcclellan@consoleandassociates.com

Console and Associate, P.C.

1 Holtec Dr. #100

Marlton, NJ 08053

856-778-5500

Related Images

respondents-ranked-intelligence-as.png

Respondents ranked intelligence as the trait they most look for in a lawyer

We asked respondents to rank six traits in order of importance pertaining to what makes a good attorney. The response "smart" barely outshone the response of "honest," winning over 39.10% and 37.89% of #1 ranking spots, respectively.

SOURCE Console and Associates, P.C.