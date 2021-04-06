NJ Law Firm Expands Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights Practice

LYNDHURST, N.J., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David Edelberg, a bankruptcy law attorney with decades of experience handling various bankruptcy matters has joined Scarinci Hollenbeck's Lyndhurst, NJ office as Partner, according to the firm's Managing Partner Donald Scarinci. Mr. Edelberg brings with him years of experience handling matters relating to loan structuring & workouts, bankruptcy litigation, secured creditors, lenders & landlord representation, as well as debtor representation.

David Edelberg, a bankruptcy law attorney with decades of experience handling various bankruptcy matters has joined Scarinci Hollenbeck's Lyndhurst, NJ office as Partner, according to firm's Managing Partner Donald Scarinci. http://www.scarincihollenbeck.com/

"We are thrilled to welcome David to the Scarinci Hollenbeck family. He brings with him a wealth of experience in handling bankruptcy matters and his addition adds significant depth to the scope of services offered by the firm's bankruptcy group," remarked Mr. Scarinci.

Mr. Edelberg has extensive experience handling a wide variety of bankruptcy matters, focusing his practice on debtor representation, creditors' rights, and banking & financial services litigation. He regularly represents businesses, financial institutions, and individuals in distressed financial situations at every stage of the process. Mr. Edelberg's representative matters include representing a celebrity fashion designer in a successful contested cramdown plan of reorganization over the objections of an international clothing brand, successfully protecting the rights of secured creditors in multiple real estate Chapter 11 cases, and enforcing creditor rights in State Court proceedings.

"It is my pleasure to bring my experience over to Scarinci Hollenbeck," stated Mr. Edelberg. "The firm has a strong reputation for delivering successful results on behalf of their clients and I am happy to add to the comprehensive range of legal services offered by the firm."

Outside of his legal practice, Mr. Edelberg chairs the Bankruptcy Law Section of the New Jersey State Bar Association, is a Past President of the Bergen County Bar Association, chairs the Bankruptcy Law Committee of the Bergen County Bar, and is a Trustee of the New Jersey Bar Association.

For more information about David Edelberg and to get in touch with him, head over to his Scarinci Hollenbeck attorney bio: http://scarincihollenbeck.com/attorneys/david-edelberg

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

With a growing practice of more than 60 experienced attorneys, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a National 250 law firm. We serve the niche practice areas most often required by institutions, corporations, entities, and the people who own and control them. We offer a full range of services and have developed our business law practice with the expertise and specialization necessary to serve our clients as they adapt to the shifting economic landscape. More information on our firm's expertise and range of practice can be found on our website: www.sh-law.com.

Contact: Peter Moeller

Telephone: 201-896-4100

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Scarinci Hollenbeck, LLC

Related Links

http://www.sh-law.com

