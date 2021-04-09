NJ Law Firm Welcomes New Director of Information Technology

LYNDHURST, N.J., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Scarinci Hollenbeck continues its expansion, the firm has been focusing on refining its business practices to maintain its long tradition of offering quality legal service. In order to effectively support this expansion, the firm has welcomed the addition of Dan Scarpulla as the new Director of Information Technology (IT). Mr. Scarpulla brings with him nearly two decades of experience in the field of IT. His addition enables the firm to remain up-to-date in its adoption of emerging technologies in an evolving workforce and more efficient in helping our attorneys more effectively serve our clients.

"The addition of Dan ensures that our firm can accommodate the continued expansion of our practice groups, protect valuable data and provide both our attorneys and staff with the tools to handle any challenges the future may have in store," stated Executive Director Katerin Traugh. "He is an excellent addition to our team and we are glad to welcome him aboard."

Dan Scarpulla has served in a variety of roles ranging from Business Support Specialist to IT Team Leader and Systems Administrator. Mr. Scarpulla is proficient in a wide array of technologies including Powershell scripting, VMware, digital automation and storage. He has years of experience working on both physical and virtual servers, networking, SAN's, IT security, disaster recovery processes, and much more. Additionally, Mr. Scarpulla has led a number of major projects including the development of 200 virtual machines in both production and DR sites, which included the building of a new VMware infrastructure. At Scarinci Hollenbeck, Mr. Scarpulla will be overseeing the firm's IT department as well as maintaining and optimizing the various digital systems that enable the firm to continue running efficiently and protect important data.

"I am thrilled to bring my skills over to the firm," remarked Mr. Scarpulla. "With so many businesses having converted to mostly remote workforces over the last year, cyber security has become a vital issue for not only enabling businesses to survive, but also to protect valuable client data. I look forward to this new chapter in my career."

