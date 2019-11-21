NJ Online Casinos Hit Record-Breaking $85.58 Million Revenue In October

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Another month, another revenue record set by New Jersey online casinos and sports betting sites, reports BonusSeeker.com. Online casinos in New Jersey cleared the 40 million mark in October and when you combine online poker, they surpassed $45 million.

And when New Jersey sports betting sites are included, the total October revenues come in at roughly $85.58 million, according to figures released by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement .

Golden Nugget Online Casino continues to shatter records, posting over $16.5 million in revenue for the month. They have yet again set a new record-breaking month for themselves.

Resorts Digital sees a jump in revenue as they break the $10 million mark for October when you include online poker. They have further widened the gap against Borgata Online, who slides in third for total revenue among NJ online casinos for the month.

Resorts Digital houses their own brand ( Resorts Online Casino ), as well as Mohegan Sun, DraftKings and Fox Bet. Borgata is countering with their own brand, plus Party Poker, Pala Casino and BetMGM.

Golden Nugget continues to show they are the New Jersey online casino to beat in the revenue game.

$43.58 million in gross online casino gaming win

in gross online casino gaming win $38.72 in gross online sports betting win

in gross online sports betting win $1.64 million in gross online poker gaming win

NJ sports betting online continues to impress with yet another increase of almost $10 million in revenue month-over-month. The biggest winners by far would be the Meadowlands, who have PointsBet and FanDuel Sportsbook as operating skins. These two online sportsbooks combined for over $20 million of the almost $39 million in total revenue. That's more than half and is extremely impressive. Resorts Digital combined to make over $10 million in revenue, meaning these two operations are the tops in the game currently in New Jersey.

"Last month I mentioned that October could be an even bigger month and that held true. The combination of MLB playoffs, the NFL and the start of the NBA and NHL seasons led to the perfect storm. As things get closer to the holidays, however, I believe overall revenue may take a step back. But this is expected and certainly no cause for concern. It's clear the online gambling market in New Jersey is thriving, and it's time for other states to take note," said Rich Migliorisi, Managing Editor at BonusSeeker.com

New Jersey Online Gambling Revenue By The Numbers - October 2019 ($ In Millions)

Here is the full breakdown for New Jersey online casino revenue in October:

Golden Nugget: $16.63

Resorts: $9.78

Borgata: $7.37

Caesars: $3.57

Ocean Resort: $0.543

Hard Rock: $1.81

Tropicana: $3.88

Total: $43.58

NJ online poker revenue in October:

Resorts: $.559

Borgata: $.390

Caesars: $.691

Total: $1.64

Combined NJ online casino and NJ online poker revenue in October:

Golden Nugget: $16.63

Resorts: $10.34

Borgata: $7.76

Caesars: $4.26

Ocean Resort: $0.543

Hard Rock: $1.81

Tropicana: $3.88

Total: $45.22

NJ sports betting online Revenue in October:

Bally: $.537

Borgata: $1.39

Golden Nugget: $.359

Hard Rock: $1.84

Ocean Resorts: $1.64

Resorts Digital: $10.56

Meadowlands: $20.68

Monmouth : $1.67

: Tropicana: $.040

Total: $38.72

For more information, visit https://www.bonusseeker.com

About BonusSeeker.com: BonusSeeker.com is a leading source for iGaming news, online games, and online casino / sports betting promotions in the U.S. regulated online gaming markets.

SOURCE BonusSeeker

Related Links

http://www.bonusseeker.com

