NJ Online Gambling Revenues Shoot up Month over Month to $53.2 Million in July from $45 Million in June

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the summer of 2019 progresses, online gambling in New Jersey is heating up in terms of revenue production, according to BonusSeeker.com.

After pulling in around $45 million in revenues from online casinos and online sportsbooks during the month of June, that number jumped over $8 million in July to eclipse $53 million, according to figures released in mid-August by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

The increase, which came mostly from the sports industry, wasn't completely unexpected. Operators realized a $6.97 million increase in online sports betting revenue in total, which came on the heels of strong action from baseball, golf and international soccer competition.

When it comes to the best online casinos in New Jersey , Golden Nugget Online and its group of high-profile operators still hold a massive revenue lead that has expanded again into another month. It dominated the competition once again with a new record-breaking month, tallying $14.89 million in total online casino revenue in July and reaching over $93.5 million in year-to-date revenue.

In second was Resorts Digital Gaming, which houses the likes of DraftKings, Resorts Casino , and BetStars (soon to become FoxBet). Resorts Digital generated $6.24 million in online casino revenue to put itself over $43.5 million in earnings for the year. In third was Borgata Online Casino, which earned $5.92 million to record its best casino revenue month to this point. The NJ online casino market as a whole recorded its second-best revenue month ever with total online casino revenues of $37.43 million.

With a $1.14 million month over month increase in online casino revenue and a $6.97 million increase in sport wagering gross revenue, online casinos and sportsbooks in New Jersey close July on a strong note and look to enter football season with some wind in their sails. New Jersey online gambling operators report revenues in the following three categories:

$37.43 million in gross online casino gaming win

$13.91 in gross online sports betting win

$1.89 million in gross online poker gaming win

While the summer is usually the slow time of the year, online casino and sports betting sites in New Jersey managed an uptick in both areas, especially on the sports front.

"The industry experiencing an upswing during July is pretty exciting," said Rich Migliorisi, Managing Editor at BonusSeeker.com. "Football season in the fall was always going to ramp up action and revenue numbers, but for that process to kick-start in the summer without as many sports to bet on is an encouraging sign."

If the NJ DGE numbers from July 2019 are any indication, the gambling industry in the Garden State is in for a strong close to the summer and could be in for a massive final few months of 2019. Below is a complete breakdown of online casino, sportsbook and poker numbers in July:

NJ Online Gambling Revenue By The Numbers - July 2019 ($ in millions)

Here is the full breakdown for New Jersey online casino revenue, along with sports betting and online poker numbers in July:

New Jersey Online Casino Revenue For July 2019

Golden Nugget Online : $14.89

Resorts Digital: $6.24

Borgata: $5.92

Caesars: $4.27

Ocean Resort: $0.382

Hard Rock: $1.90

Tropicana: $3.82

Total: $37.43

NJ Online Poker Revenue For July 2019

Resorts Digital: $.626

Borgata: $.445

Caesars: $.815

Total: $1.89

Combined NJ Online Casino And NJ Online Poker Revenue For July 2019

Golden Nugget: $14.89

Resorts Digital: $6.87

Borgata Online : $6.36

Caesars: $5.08

Ocean Resort: $0.382

Hard Rock: $1.90

Tropicana: $3.18

Total: $36.29

NJ Online Sports Betting Revenue For July 2019

Bally: $.236

Borgata: $.163

Golden Nugget: $.127

Hard Rock: $.024

Ocean Resorts: $.646

Resorts Digital: $3.72

Meadowlands: $7.32

Monmouth : $1.65

: Tropicana: $.015

Total: 13.907

