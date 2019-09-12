NJ Online Gambling Revenues Shoot up to $60.3 Million, Led by Record Online Casino Revenue

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NJ online casinos and sportsbooks end the summer on a strong note as total online gross revenues shoot up $7.08 million month-over-month in August, according to Bonusseeker.com. Led by a record breaking $41 million in revenues by NJ online casinos and poker rooms, August total revenues jumped to just over $60 million with online sports betting included, according to figures released September 12th, 2019 by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement .

Golden Nugget Online continues to dominate the competition with almost $14.98 million in online casino revenue for August. In fact, they topped its previous record-breaking month of $14.89 million in July.

Borgata Online Casino continues to nip at the heels of Resorts Digital, closing the gap to only a few thousands in revenue at $6.72 million, compared to Resorts' $6.85. Resorts Digital Gaming houses Draftkings, Resorts Casino, and the newly formed FoxBet, which was previously BetStars.

With a $1.78 million month over month increase in online casino revenue and a $5.29 million increase in online sport wagering gross revenue online casinos and sportsbooks in New Jersey close August on a record note and look to continue their growth well into football season.

$39.39 million in gross online casino gaming win

in gross online casino gaming win $19.2 in gross online sports betting win

in gross online sports betting win $1.71 million in gross online poker gaming win

What is really impressive is the $19.2 million in gross online sports betting win. The NFL preseason kicked off on August 8 along with college football starting up, which surely helped sportsbooks get back on track after a relatively slow July. With sports betting showing such promise for just preseason NFL games, the market is looking forward to a big September.

"Football is back and soon the MLB postseason will be here. Therefore the industry is expecting an even bigger September and October." said Rich Migliorisi, Managing Editor at BonusSeeker.com

New Jersey Online Gambling Revenue by The Numbers - August 2019 ($ in millions)

Here is the full breakdown for New Jersey online casino revenue in August.

Golden Nugget: $14.98

Resorts: $6.85

Borgata: $6.72

Caesars: $4.26

Ocean Resort: $0.372

Hard Rock: $2.13

Tropicana: $4.06

Total: $39.39

NJ Online Poker Revenue in August

Resorts: $.593

Borgata: $.410

Caesars: $.704

Total: $1.70

Combined NJ Online Casino and NJ Online Poker Revenue in August

Golden Nugget: $14.98

Resorts: $7.45

Borgata: $7.13

Caesars: $4.97

Ocean Resort: $0.371

Hard Rock: $2.13

Tropicana: $4.06

Total: $36.29

NJ Sports Betting Online Revenue in August

Bally: $.314

Borgata: $.261

Golden Nugget: $.181

Hard Rock: $.106

Ocean Resorts: $.915

Resorts Digital: $6.70

Meadowlands: $9.27

Monmouth : $1.39

: Tropicana: $.039

Total: $19.2

For more information, visit https://www.bonusseeker.com

About BonusSeeker.com:BonusSeeker.com is a leading source for iGaming news, online games, and online casino / sports betting promotions in the U.S. regulated online gaming markets.

SOURCE BonusSeeker.com

Related Links

http://www.bonusseeker.com

