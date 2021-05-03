NJ Realtor Barbara Valentino Joins Haddonfield's Boutique Agency

HADDONFIELD, N.J., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbara Valentino grew up in Philadelphia, PA. She is a lifelong Philadelphia Flyers fan, dreaming of the day that they Flyers will win another Stanley Cup. She graduated Abraham Lincoln High School , which is located in the Mayfair section of Northeast Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She currently resides in Bellmawr, NJ and frequents the Jersey Shore in the summer, mostly Wildwood and Ocean City.

Over the years, Ms. Valentino has worked in retail, marketing and the bridal industries. She became a realtor many years ago after touring many multi-million dollar properties on the Main Line and admiring their fine design, style and architecture.



She recently switched real estate brokerages and has joined AM Realty Advisors, which is a boutique real estate agency located on Kings Highway in Haddonfield, NJ.



She picked AM Realty Advisors over a host of other real estate agencies competing for her services because "The AM Realty concept speaks to me and its exciting. I love the boutique/advisor part of the brokerage. Its exactly how I would brand my own real estate agency, in a friendly and inviting way like AM Realty."



AM Realty Advisors is equally as excited.



"We are so incredibly thankful that Barb Valentino has joined real estate agency," said Liz Rocco, owner of AM Realty Advisors. "Barb's personality and demeanor fits right in with our family style offering at AM Realty. She is also experienced and a prominent name in the market," commented Rocco.



On her free time. Ms. Valentino enjoys traveling, dance, writing, exercising, photography and anything artsy/crafty.



If you are looking for a highly qualified realtor to help you in the South Jersey market, you can reach out to Barbara Valentino HERE.



AM Realty Advisors is recognized by the public as being a family run boutique which provides an unmatched amount of flexibility to its real estate agents allowing them to run their businesses how they see fit without the red-tape that exists in corporate America. They also provide an immense amount of support and training to their agents.



For more information on AM Realty Advisors, visit http://www.AMRealtyAdvisors.com

