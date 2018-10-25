NJBIZ Recognizes WorkWave as One of New Jersey's Top Businesses

Over the past year, WorkWave has made great strides within the field service space, especially with field service industry veteran, Marne Martin, at the helm as WorkWave's CEO appointed in August. Martin is also the President of IFS's Service Management Business Unit (IFS acquired WorkWave in fall 2017). In her dual role, Martin is providing the leadership required to capitalize on both companies' strengths, and propel both brands into their next stages of growth and market expansion as they continue to advance their top position in the field service management space.

"It is an honor to be chosen as a finalist in this year's NJBIZ Business of the Year Awards for the outstanding work we have done throughout the year," said Martin. "It is because of our outstanding employees and dedicated teams that we have been able to really succeed over the past year. We are dedicated to continuing our contribution to New Jersey's flourishing technology community and being one of the best places to work in the state."

WorkWave has had a series of great successes over the past year, starting with the acquisition of Cube Six, Inc., the provider of ServMan software, which expanded WorkWave's market-leadership in the field service space to HVAC, electrical and plumbing. Across its field service and routing solutions, WorkWave also continued to bring to market and develop modern SaaS products through its WorkWave Service™ and WorkWave Route Manager™ platforms. Last month, WorkWave held yet another successful PestPac User Conference in New Orleans, where customers had the opportunity to learn from and network with WorkWave and IFS executives, as well as their industry peers. WorkWave also recently received a Silver Stevie Award for Great Employers, and CEO Marne Martin won a Bronze Stevie Award for Women in Business.

WorkWave prides itself on supporting New Jersey as a growing technology hub, being named a best place to work for seven years, and holding job fairs throughout the year where each candidate gets an on-site speed interview. WorkWave also supports the local community through beach cleanups and contributions to the local food bank.

Finalists were selected in six categories: Business of the Year (1-50 Employees), Business of the Year (51-100 Employees), Business of the Year (101+ Employees), Corporate Citizen of the Year, Emerging Business of the Year, and Executive of the Year. Finalists were chosen by an independent panel of judges including: Judith Sheft, Associate Vice President, Technology & Enterprise Development, New Jersey Innovation Institute @ NJIT; Larry Samilow, Founder of Samilow Harvest Group; and Francis Giantomasi, Member of Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC.

The award program, produced by NJBIZ, is presented by Santander Bank and Oscar.

About WorkWave

WorkWave, a division of IFS's Service Management business unit, provides comprehensive field service management solutions that connect every facet of a business through its unified, easy-to-use platforms. The company's suite of solutions allows field service professionals across industries to easily attribute and automate sales and marketing activities, improve back office efficiency and increase their visibility into field operations through its mobile solutions. WorkWave's platforms provide over 8,000 customers an unprecedented level of business insight and information, enabling them to increase efficiency, increase revenue and provide an exceptional customer experience. Founded in 1984, WorkWave has been recognized with multiple awards for its outstanding products, growth and culture, including the Inc. 5000, SaaS Awards, IT World Awards and Best Place to Work by NJBiz and Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit www.workwave.com .

About IFS

IFS™ develops and delivers enterprise software for customers around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. The industry expertise of our people and solutions, together with commitment to our customers, has made us a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 3,500 employees supports more than 10,000 customers worldwide from a network of local offices and through our growing ecosystem of partners. For more information, visit: www.IFSworld.com .

