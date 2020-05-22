NJHA Charts Rise and Fall of COVID Hospitalizations; Peak Occurred April 14

8,084 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19

82 percent of intensive care beds were filled

62 percent of ventilators were in use.

These numbers represent a statewide average. However, COVID-19 activity varied significantly across regions of the state, with some facilities in northern New Jersey near 100 percent of capacity in mid-April.

The bulletin includes data through May 20, when 3,208 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. That's a 60 percent decline from hospitals' peak.

"One of the greatest fears – that COVID cases would exceed our available beds and ventilators – never materialized, thanks to hospitals' nimbleness in expanding capacity in our healthcare system," said NJHA President and CEO Cathy Bennett. "It's heartening to see the decline of COVID patients in our hospitals. We remain ever vigilant to not only protect New Jerseyans today, but also to build up our ability to respond to any signs of renewed virus activity."

Other data in the review from NJHA's Center for Health Analytics, Research and Transformation, captured through May 20, shows:

150,339 N.J. residents have tested positive for the virus, which represents 1.7 percent of the state's population. Nationally, more than 1.5 million have been infected, which represents approximately 0.45 percent of the population.

10,747 N.J. residents have died from COVID-19, representing 7.1 percent of the state's total COVID cases. Across the country, more than 90,000 individuals have died, for a national death rate at just over 6 percent.

Go to www.njha.com/CHART to view the full CHART bulletin.

SOURCE New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA)

Related Links

http://www.njha.com

