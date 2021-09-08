NJMEP announces Manufacturer of the Year Awards Finalists

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP), is proud to announce the finalists for the 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day 2021 Manufacturer of the Year Awards. The finalists have demonstrated industry leadership, innovation, growth, and commitment to the professional development of its employees and communities. 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day 2021 is a time for the industry to come together and highlight the great successes accomplished by New Jersey manufacturing while showcasing stand-out organizations.

"Manufacturing as a whole was thrust into the limelight over the past 18 months. The employees that showed up every day to produce the products, medicine, and food to helped dampen the impact the pandemic had on the nation received more attention than they have in decades. They deserve more but it was nice to see them recognized to some extent. Without the industry, we've been in a much different place today. I'm glad 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day exists to draw attention to local manufacturers. Having the chance to present a handful of companies with the 'Manufacturer of the Year' title is a fantastic bonus." John W. Kennedy, Ph.D., CEO, NJMEP stated when asked how we felt about the list of finalists.

"New Jersey is home to some amazing manufacturing businesses. 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day is New Jersey's largest manufacturing networking event of the year and it's the perfect setting to highlight how local manufacturing gave back to the economy and the community," Kennedy continued.

See the full list of the 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Awards finalists, below.

The categories and finalists are as follows:

'MADE in New Jersey Manufacturer of the Year'... Start-Up

Timbur LLC

Bellus LLC

'MADE in New Jersey Manufacturer of the Year'... Small

F.W. Winter Inc. & Co.

Groezinger Provisions Inc.

Custom Picture Frames

'MADE in New Jersey 'Manufacturer of the Year'... Medium

L P S Industries Inc.

Norwalt Design Inc.

Revel Nail LLC

'MADE in New Jersey 'Manufacturer of the Year'... Large

Keystone Industries

Wedgewood Village Pharmacy, LLC

CompoSecure LLC

Innovator of the Year and Manufacturing Cares...

A P M Hexseal Corporation

Davion Inc.

CompoSecure LLC

Carl Stahl Sava Industries Inc

'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day 2021 is a hybrid event with an in-person or online attendance option. Attendees will hear keynote speeches from prominent industry leaders like Paul Hudson, CEO, Sanofi as well as state leadership. The event takes place on October 1, 2021 and Registration is open now. Join either in-person or online and take part in 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day 2021, New Jersey's largest manufacturing networking event of the year.

'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day wouldn't be possible without the support of these incredible companies:

RSM US LLP

Provident Bank

HINJ

WithumSmith +Brown, PC

NJ Advance Media

Crowe LLP

LB Goodman & Co.

SAX LLP

Grassi & Co.

Cytellix Corporation

About NJMEP:

NJMEP is a private, not-for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance.

For more than 25 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $5.4 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth Strategies, and Workforce Development. NJMEP also has a signature philanthropic program, Manufacturing Cares, which is designed to provide a platform for manufacturers to give back to the community by pooling efforts to increase our impact.

