NJ's PlaySugarHouse.com Betting Breakdown

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Week 12 featured a three game Thanksgiving slate where all of the favorites covered the spread, resulting in the players winning two of three games. The Saints covered yet again, winning their 10th game in a row and improving to 9-2 ATS. Underdogs performed better over the weekend, going 6-4 vs. the spread.

The Thanksgiving games dominated betting action this week, with the Saints vs. Falcons drawing the most interest

The players' best result of the week was the Patriots covering the spread vs. the Jets

One bettor hit an 11 team NFL parlay this week. The bettor correctly picked all three Thanksgiving games, while also hitting eight games on Sunday. The Colts come from behind win was the final leg of the parlay, no doubt creating an exciting $7,900 win for this player.

win for this player. In the NBA, bettors were eager to bet on LeBron's first game back in Cleveland . PlaySugarHouse.com boosted the odds on various prop bets to celebrate "The Return"

. PlaySugarHouse.com boosted the odds on various prop bets to celebrate "The Return" Michigan visiting Ohio State was the most popular NCAAF game of the week. Oklahoma's wild 59-56 win over West Virginia was a close second.

visiting was the most popular NCAAF game of the week. wild 59-56 win over was a close second. Phil Mickelson's victory over Tiger Woods in the "The Match" drew significant betting interest

"Thanksgiving is always one of the best NFL betting days of the year, but we saw a lot of action on college basketball as well," said Mattias Stetz, C.O.O at Rush Street Interactive. "Over the past few weeks we've seen great NFL matchups in primetime, and we're looking forward to more of the same with Titans at Texans for Monday Night Football and the Saints at Cowboys on Thursday."

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive was founded by pioneers in the internet gaming industry with decades of collective experience in developing and operating online gaming sites. The Chicago-based business launched its first casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in NJ, in September 2016 and in August 2018 it added an integrated sportsbook. Additionally, RSI was the first U.S. gaming company to launch a regulated online sportsbook in Latin America. Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform that is currently deployed at Rush Street-affiliated casinos (Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois and Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady, New York), as well as selected third party partners. For more information, visit https://rushstreetgaming.com/interactive. SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino website: www.playsugarhouse.com

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive

Related Links

https://rushstreetgaming.com/interactive

