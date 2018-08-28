NJ's PlaySugarHouse.com Sportsbook & Casino Leads The Pack With Most Live In-Game Bets Offered During NFL's Opening Week

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's an exciting time to be a football fan in New Jersey, with legal sports betting now enabling fans to get in on the action. With the first full week of the professional football season now complete, this weekend was a true test for the newly launched sportsbooks. SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino is proud to have led the competition with the most live in-game bet options available in the entire New Jersey online gaming market with more than 300 offers across the boards during their busiest time Sunday afternoon. There were at least 50 different betting options during any given game, allowing players to bet on things like how many touchdowns a quarterback will throw, the outcome of the next rush, or if a team can cover the spread. The start of the NFL season resulted in more than double the volume on the PlaySugarHouse.com site, making it the most popular sport for players in New Jersey to wager on.

"We're very happy with the numbers we saw with the NFL opening this week," said Mattias Stetz Chief Operating Officer of Rush Street Interactive, which operates SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino. "We believe that the player base will continue to grow as word spreads about the quality and volume of the different live in-game bets PlaySugarHouse.com offers. We are excited about the rest of the football season and look forward to seeing our numbers climb as we strive to continue to offer our players a great user experience."

The recently launched SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino set out with the goal to offer players the best and most exciting live in-game bet options, along with great technology that enables those in-game bets to remain open longer for our players to successfully complete.

By maximizing betting opportunities on a wide range of bets offering player-friendly odds, an innovative early cash-out option, and a truly integrated loyalty program that seamlessly merges sport betting with online gaming PlaySugarHouse.com gives our sports betting players an edge.

Rush Street Interactive, an affiliate of Rush Street Gaming, was founded by pioneers in the internet gaming industry with decades of collective experience in developing and operating regulated online gaming sites. Rush Street Interactive owns, develops, and operates an in-house proprietary iGaming platform that has enabled the company's playsugarhouse.com brand to rapidly become one of the leaders in the online casino market in New Jersey. In addition to deployments in legal and regulated iGaming markets, the Rush Street Interactive iGaming platform also powers a growing number of social casino4fun websites, including those belonging to several of the Rush Street Gaming's affiliated land-based casino brands. Rush Street Gaming is one of the fastest-growing gaming companies in North Americas and has developed and operates Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois and Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady, New York. For more information, visit www.rushstreetgaming.com. SugarHouse Online Casino website: www.playsugarhouse.com

