NKLA Investor Alert: Kyros Law is Investigating Filing Legal Claims on Behalf of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Investors

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), that it is investigating filing legal claims against the company on behalf of investors.

A recent shareholder lawsuit alleges that Nikola's founder, Trevor Milton, may have materially misrepresented the Company's technology and business, potentially causing the company's financial prospects to be greatly overvalued.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) investors

On September 10, 2020, Hindenburg Research issued a report titled: "Nikola: How to parlay an Ocean of Lies into a Partnership with the Largest Auto OEM in America." In that report Hindenburg claimed that it "gathered extensive evidence–including recorded phone calls, text messages, private emails, and behind-the-scenes photographs detailing dozens of false statements by the Company's founder Trevor Milton."

