NLPC Files FOIA Request Seeking Photos Of Jeffrey Epstein And Records Surrounding His Apparent Suicide

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request this morning with the Federal Bureau of Prisons seeking photographs of Jeffrey Epstein and all records regarding his incarceration at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York and the circumstances of his apparent suicide.

Besides any photographs or video surveillance of Epstein and his cell, the documents requested include those that would show why Epstein was put on suicide watch, why he was taken off suicide watch, the log records of correctional officers checking on Epstein, visitor logs, why he did not have a cellmate, and why he was ever put in any cell that would enable him to hang a makeshift noose from the ceiling or fixture.

"NLPC calls upon the Bureau of Prisons and the Justice Department to immediately release the records requested as a matter of law, public transparency, and accountability," said Paul Kamenar, counsel for NLPC. "The public and especially the victims of Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse deserve to know the circumstances of his apparent suicide without further delay," said Peter Flaherty, Chair of NLPC.



Founded in 1991, NLPC promotes ethics in public life and government accountability through research, investigation, education and legal action.

