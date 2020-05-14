NMEDA Celebrates National Mobility Awareness Month

TAMPA, Fla., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2012, May has been recognized as National Mobility Awareness Month, sponsored by the National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA).

As an advocate for mobility and accessibility for drivers with disabilities, NMEDA and its members continue to support National Mobility Awareness Month. This year, they're celebrating a little differently by going virtual to help ensure the health and safety of their members and the communities they serve.

"Over the last six weeks, the vast majority of us have found that we are not able to get out to do the things we usually do," explains Danny Langfield, NMEDA's Chief Executive Officer. "Unfortunately, this experience is all too common for people with mobility challenges. National Mobility Awareness Month is a great opportunity to highlight the variety of mobility solutions, safety features and wheelchair accessible vehicles available so that everyone can live their best life."

People with disabilities account for the second-largest minority group in the United States and are the only group where anyone can become a member at any given time with more than 18 million people in the United States and Canada having mobility issues.

The goal of National Mobility Awareness Month is to continue to bring awareness and support education for seniors, veterans, caregivers, and people with disabilities regarding the many wheelchair accessible vehicles and adaptive mobility equipment options available for living an active and mobile lifestyle.

To learn more about NMEDA's efforts for National Mobility Awareness Month and this year's theme, Draw Your Inspirations Into Reality, please visit MobilityAwarenessMonth.com .

About NMEDA:

NMEDA is a non-profit trade association of mobility equipment manufacturers, dealers, driver rehabilitation specialists, and other mobility professionals dedicated to improving the lives of people with disabilities and driving independence through the use of wheelchair accessible vehicles. For updates, please visit MobilityAwarenessMonth.com, as well as Facebook and Twitter (@NMEDAcom).

