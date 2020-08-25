NNNCo and Digital Matter Partner to Bring Reliable Asset Tracking to Australian Businesses

SYDNEY, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Narrowband Network Co (NNNCo), licensed telecommunications carrier and LoRaWAN® network operator, today announced a partnership with Digital Matter, global leaders in GPS and IoT hardware development. Through the partnership, Digital Matter's range of battery-powered GPS tracking devices are now N-Tick Certified and available for use on the NNNCo IoT Network across Australia.

Digital Matter's range of LoRaWAN battery-powered GPS tracking devices are optimized for low-power operations, low latency, and global adaptability, suited for a wide range of asset tracking and management applications.

In addition to N-Tick Certification, Digital Matter's battery-powered Oyster GPS is also LoRaWAN® Certified (CM), ensuring businesses can confidently deploy devices knowing they are thoroughly tested and validated for operation by the LoRa Alliance® and NNNCo.

"Digital Matter's asset tracking devices are certified and ready to deploy at scale for asset tracking and logistics applications on our enterprise-grade LoRaWAN networks," said Rob Zagarella, CEO, NNNCo.

"This is significant for businesses who require affordable and scalable asset tracking solutions, particularly in remote regions across Australia where reliable and affordable connectivity is a substantial problem," Mr Zagarella added.

Digital Matter's high-precision tracking devices provide vital location and movement history data so businesses can protect and recover their most important assets, such as pallets, containers, equipment, vehicles, trailers, bins, and more.

"LoRaWAN enables endless applications for asset tracking," says Ken Everett, CEO and Founder, Digital Matter. "Thanks to LoRaWAN's low energy operation, we are able to extend the battery-life of our asset tracking devices even further, with devices lasting up to 5 years on a single set of batteries."

Comprehensive documentation and a flexible and open payload format make integrating and deploying Digital Matter devices for any asset-tracking application simple, substantially accelerating time to market and decreasing costs. Tracking parameters such as heartbeat rate, accelerometer settings, after-hours alerts, and more are configurable over the air, allowing businesses to customize devices and reporting to suit their unique applications.

"We're very excited to partner with Digital Matter to provide the network connectivity and data layer aggregation services for large-scale deployment of their asset tracking devices," said Mr Zagarella.

"As the leading enterprise LoRaWAN operator in Australia, our aim is to enable the ecosystem and ensure best-of-breed hardware is available and ready to deploy across the many industries that will benefit from IoT."

NNNCo is a leading Australian IoT Enterprise provider and LoRaWAN network operator. The company provides the network layer and technology-agnostic data platform that makes IoT accessible across any industry to enable enterprise-grade solutions for business and government. NNNCo's Enterprise IoT service is deployed using LoRaWAN technology, the globally-adopted open standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT connectivity. For more information, visit www.nnnco.com.au

Digital Matter is a global leader in embedded hardware development and device management, with an extensive range of battery-powered and powered GPS and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. With over 20 years of telematics experience, flexible integration options and a powerful device management platform, Digital Matter supplies reliable and secure devices for many of the world's largest tracking companies, enterprises, and network operators across all verticals. For more information, visit www.digitalmatter.com.

