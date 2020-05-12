NNTC's Fully Autonomous AI-Powered Face Recognition Integrated on Vuzix Smart Glasses Now Supports 4G and 5G

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, together with NNTC, a Dubai (UAE) based software developer and solution provider, announce iFalcon Face Control™ Mobile, the world's first fully autonomous AI-powered face recognition system integrated with Vuzix Blade® Smart Glasses, has been upgraded to a powerful and robust solution ready for 4G/5G city-wide deployments.

The iFalcon Face Control Mobile Release 2.0, designed for law enforcement officers and security guards on patrol to screen crowds and match faces against a database of missing or suspected people without requiring a network of CCTV cameras, can now manage hundreds of wearable devices and thousands of stationary cameras in a single interface. Detections and alerts are now propagated to nearby security personnel and operational centers. For field units in 4G/5G-covered communities, the direct transmission of video streams via Vuzix Blade AR glasses or bodycams to the central server can be performed for video processing and face matching. Upgraded software applies GPS, making location data available for patrol and system notification and each field officer can access online information about locations, status, alerts and situations from other team members.

Thanks to close cooperation with Intel, iFalcon Face Control™ Mobile Release 2.0 uses the 8th Generation Intel® Core™ processor (i7-8650U 1.90 GHz to 4.20 GHz Turbo, Quad Core, 8MB Cache, 15W TDP) as the heart of the wearable mobile server. The new iFalcon Face Control is now 500 grams lighter and has only one battery instead of two, making the system easier to use out of office. NNTC is also considering adding OpenVino, Intel's AI and computer vision platform into future releases of the product.

"The world is changing and political, economic and even medical situations bring new challenges to police and security forces around the globe. Authorities are turning to emerging technologies to address those issues. Video analytics and facial biometrics are some of the best available response options," commented Dmitry Doshaniy, General Manager at NNTC. "Following the production rollout of our unique wearable face recognition solution, we have received invaluable feedback from the field. The NNTC team is glad to present the pinnacle of our efforts to bring facial recognition and video analytics where it is needed."

"The overall design and see-through waveguide optics of the Vuzix Blade are critical must-have features for deployments into security operations. We're excited about the iFalcon Face Control™ Mobile 2.0 release, which offers new functionality and features that will help unify security forces to monitor their communities using Vuzix smart glasses technology," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

Earlier this year NNTC became a member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, an ecosystem of more than 900 industry leaders. The Alliance recognizes NNTC's iFalcon Face Control™ Mobile, validating the system as a pioneer in the completely autonomous face recognition.

About NNTC

NNTC is a UAE-based IT solution provider and software developer that focuses on innovations and digital transformation projects. Our main assets are expertise, reference projects, training programs and best-of-breed technologies in the highly demanded areas such as Face Recognition and Video Analytics, VR and AR, AI & Robotics, Internet of Things, Drones and Building Information Modeling.

About the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance

The Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance helps OEMs, ISVs, and service providers accelerate the deployment of best-in-class solutions. The Alliance offers unique access to Intel technology, expertise, and go-to-market support, as well as opportunities to collaborate with Member companies from around the globe.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 157 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses, our relationship with NNTC, business opportunities in the security markets and otherwise, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

