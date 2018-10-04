No bones about it -- USANA joint-support supplement awarded seal of approval

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA's dedication to product quality has been its calling card since the company began in 1992. That commitment to excellence is further proven with USANA's most recent seal of approval award from third-party tester, ConsumerLab.com. The latest USANA product to be approved by ConsumerLab.com is its Procosa® supplement, which is uniquely formulated to help maintain healthy cartilage and joints.*

To learn more about USANA and all its award-winning supplements, please visit usana.com.

ConsumerLab.com seal of approval for USANA's Procosa supplement

"Having our products tested and approved by companies like ConsumerLab.com are vital in maintaining consumer trust," says Dan Macuga, USANA's chief communications and marketing officer. "USANA's record of third-party approval on its supplements shows that we have always and will always put the quality of our products first."

ConsumerLab.com is an independent assessor of the quality, purity and label accuracy of health and wellness products, putting each item through rigorous testing. To be awarded a seal of approval from ConsumerLab.com, USANA's Procosa supplement had to contain 100 percent of the claimed amount of glucosamine used to keep joints and cartilage strong and healthy, and to meet quality levels set for disintegration.

"Healthy joints are critical to preserving an active, independent lifestyle," says Dr. Brian Dixon, USANA's executive director of health and science education. "The Procosa supplement is formulated with the scientifically advanced InCelligence® Joint-Support Complex — a combination of vegetarian glucosamine and Meriva® Bioavailable Curcumin that supports healthy joints. Additionally, the Procosa supplement promotes a healthy immune and inflammatory response to reduce pain after exercise."*

Along with Procosa, several other USANA® supplements have been recently certified by ConsumerLab.com, including USANA® Probiotic, Vitamin D, CoQuinone® 30, BiOmegaä, USANA® MagneCal Dä, Visionex®, Pure Restä and Body Rox™.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative new skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupusana.com.

Media Contact: Ashley Collins

Vice President of Marketing & PR

(801) 954-7629

media(at)us.usana(dot)com

SOURCE USANA

Related Links

http://www.usana.com

