‘No Bull Intentions’ Launches Virtual Display Case App For Museums And Cultural Institutions

"We are thrilled to be able to assist museums in reaching new audiences to counteract the consequences of COVID-19," said Philip Ings, Creative Director at No Bull Intentions. "Many of our clients have told us that they're looking to move content online, given the recommendations from health officials to keep visitor capacities low. ViDiC will allow them to create digital representations of their display cases while maintaining or even increasing the visual fidelity. These can then be easily integrated into their websites, mitigating the effects of decreased in-person visitation."

Due to COVID-19, museums around the world were forced to suddenly close their doors to visitors in early 2020, causing immense financial strife for many. Now months later, these institutions are allowed to open again under strict guidelines including reduced capacity and socially distanced viewing to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Further affecting their business model, temporary exhibitions are reduced due to budgets, forcing institutions to focus on maximizing their permanent collection pieces in creative new ways—one of which involves the use of digital technology and applications like ViDiC.

When used on-site at a museum or cultural institution, ViDiC becomes a digital complement to traditional glass display cases, while the online version can be published to a web page and incorporated into a museum's website. The app's highlight feature is its "deep zoom" technology which uses ultra-high resolution images to permit users to view objects in greater detail than you could see with the naked eye, making it ideal for small pieces like coins and jewelry.

ViDiC runs on any tablet (Apple iPad, Android, or Windows Touchscreen) with at least 1GB of RAM and is available via monthly or annual subscriptions, beginning at $50 USD per month. Interested institutions can place their order for ViDiC directly at www.digitaldisplaycase.com.

About No Bull Intentions Ltd

No Bull Intentions was incorporated in 2013 in Hampshire, UK, as a game developer. In 2016, the firm partnered with Figment Productions to develop five visitor attraction apps for the Royal Mint. Since then, No Bull Intentions has worked on mobile apps for The Getty, The National Gallery of Art, The Frick, Iolani Palace, and De Young Museum.

