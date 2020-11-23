No Code App Generator, CodeBot UX is available to early access users

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Agile's full-stack application generator, CodeBot UX, is now available to early access users. With CodeBot you can already generate full-stack applications from a domain model, while its newly engineered UX components allow users a smoother and far more nuanced and centralized approach towards app generation.

CodeBot UX supports UML models including class diagrams, state machines and wireframes. From these, CodeBot generates a database schema, API documentation, server-side code, client-side code including domain classes, CRUD functions and usage examples. While supporting both SQL and non-SQL databases, CodeBot also generates all three layers of the MVC framework.

CodeBot can also automatically host your generated web application in the cloud, at the click of a button.

According to Matt Stephens, Director of Development for Parallel Agile: "Our ability to link screens to an auto-generated database access API and to drive UI navigation from state machines effectively makes MBSE models executable, fulfilling a vision originally set out in 2002 when Steve Mellor wrote Executable UML."

With this early access release, the following React UI components are ready for users to try out: Panel, Button, Label, Text field, Table and Video Player.

CodeBot UX initially targets React, but will soon build equivalent user interfaces for React Native, Vue.js and Angular.

Doug Rosenberg, Parallel Agile CTO, states: "CodeBot UX's ability to generate working screens from wireframes to full stack code generation and automatically host the working application, introduces a new model-driven development paradigm where CodeBot effectively serves as a UML compiler, producing running applications directly from UML or SysML models."

More about the company:

Parallel Agile addresses the underlying technical issues with integrating work done by large teams in addition to the management issues – specifically enabling large teams of developers to collaborate efficiently and reduce schedule time on projects. The company offers training in UML, SysML, MBSE, and Agile development in addition to its full-stack application generator, CodeBot.

Early Access Program

Parallel Agile's early access program allows CodeBot licensees to gain access to a growing range of new features and capabilities. New CodeBot customers can request early access when they purchase their license.

CodeBot UX is available immediately for early access users. For more information on CodeBot, please visit www.parallelagile.com or email us at: [email protected]

Urvashi Prakash Parallel Agile

[email protected]

SOURCE Parallel Agile Inc.

