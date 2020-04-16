No Evil Foods Donates Over 3,000 Pounds of Plant-Based Meat Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- No Evil Foods, the scratch-made plant-based meat company, announced that they will continue to donate a portion of their products to support those in need throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo Caption: Leah Goodwin(AAN), Ellen Dent (AAN), Michelle LaMarca (NEF), Nicole LaMarca (NEF), Alex Lemley (NEF), Cesar Asebedo (AAN)

At a time when demand for food is growing by the day, those in need are finding it increasingly difficult to find high-quality plant-based options and are reaching out to their local organizations for help. Since March 2020, No Evil Foods has donated over 400 pounds of product, serving over 2,200 meals to different organizations in their community and across the U.S.

Founders Mike Woliansky and Sadrah Schadel have partnered with various organizations in North Carolina and California to spread positivity and share support to the plant-based community during these unprecedented times.

"Giving back is an essential part of our brand as a whole. COVID-19 has stopped us from doing our normal face-to-face community outreach and engagement, but it can't stop us from giving back to our community in other ways," says Schadel.

Currently, No Evil Foods is donating its Plant Meat to the below organizations.

North Carolina -

12 Baskets Cafe : Asheville Poverty Initiative's: Distributes easy-to-heat meals and packaged goods to those in need.



Distributes easy-to-heat meals and packaged goods to those in need. Haywood Street Congregational's Downtown Welcome Table: Provides to-go lunch boxes to the Asheville community.



Provides to-go lunch boxes to the community. Eddington Center Southside Kitchen : Serves donation-based meals to the public most weeks for a $5 suggested donation per person.

California -

The Midnight Mission : Serving daily hot meals to the homeless in Los Angeles .



: Serving daily hot meals to the homeless in . Animal Alliance Network : Providing catered meals to AAN volunteers and activists during their weekly Pig Vigil in Vernon California .

The brand also has an on-going partnership with Bounty & Soul and has donated over 2,780 pounds of Plant Meat in the past three months, equivalent to 15,000 meals.

"Recently, No Evil Foods donated 70 pounds of their El Zapatista product to the Southside Kitchen. This donation allowed Southside to serve 375 meals to the residents living in Asheville City Housing. An additional 60 pounds of El Zapatista will be strictly used in the preparation of vegetarian meals which are incorporated into Haywood Street Downtown Welcome Table's 1,500 To-Go Hot Meals program each week," said Liz Button, Haywood Street Downtown Welcome Table Advisory Council Member. "As our community continues to struggle under the new guidelines of Stay Safe, Stay Home, No Evil Foods has been proactive in making sure their product reaches the hands of those most in need."

"I was raised with the mindset that no matter what I have or don't have, I will always have more than someone else and I can always find something to give to others. That value has also been instilled into the backbone of No Evil Foods," said Schadel. "Even as a small emerging brand, we are still in the position to give back. Giving can be so much more than a financial transaction. It's important that we as a society look at giving in multiple ways, not just monetary donations."

To learn more about No Evil Foods' efforts to support their community and aid in hunger relief during this difficult time, visit noevilfoods.com .

About No Evil Foods

No Evil Foods is a mission-driven business near Asheville, NC focused on impacting environmental sustainability, public health, and animal welfare through better food choices. Every bite of No Evil Foods you take supports our cause: to use food as a force for good, because real change starts at the center of your plate. No Evil Foods product line includes Comrade Cluck 'No Chicken', The Stallion 'Italian Sausage', El Zapatista 'Chorizo', and Pit Boss 'Pulled 'Pork' BBQ,' all are low in fat, high in protein, and free from cholesterol, nitrates, and antibiotics. No Evil Foods started in 2014 and is now available nationwide in retailers like Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, Kroger, Publix, as well as coops and independents.

Media Contact:

Ashley Thomas

224-234-5232

[email protected]

SOURCE No Evil Foods

Related Links

http://noevilfoods.com

